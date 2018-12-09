From spectacular picnic spots to water sports, short walks and biking trails, if you're craving some adventure this summer, New Zealand has it all.

We take a look at a few gems to explore in our own backyard this Christmas.

Take a walk at Taranaki Falls

Located in Tongariro National Park, this two-hour round trip through alpine grassland and beech forest offers views of the nearby volcanoes and spectacular Taranaki Falls.

Stand up paddle boarding at Lake Tikitapu, Rotorua

Take in the piercing blue waters of Lake Tikitapu on a stand-up paddle

board. Soak in the stunning shoreline and forest.

Kayak Abel Tasman National Park

Explore the breath-taking Abel Tasman National Park via a sea kayak. Take in the stunning coastline and stop off along the way at one of the many camping and picnic spots.

Bike through Karangahake Gorge

Immerse yourself in the stunning surroundings of the Karangahake Gorge and take in the rich history of the area. This track forms part of the Hauraki Rail Trail and is great for all skill levels.

Camp at Otamure Bay

A great spot for a family getaway off the beaten track, camp among the Pōhutukawa trees at Otamure Bay near Whangarei.

Surf or boogie board at Tawharanui

Just an hour north of Auckland, Tawharanui Beach is a great spot for a weekend roadie, offering spectacular coastal walks, surf and boogie boarding.

Wakeboarding on Lake Kaniere

Take in the stunning surroundings of Lake Kaniere on New Zealand's West Coast, one of the country's most spectacular water sports spots.