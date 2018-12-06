Eli Orzessek finds the answers to your travel questions.

My daughter's best friend has recently got engaged and is thinking about her honeymoon. The couple are in their 20s and are thinking of going to Bali. They're hoping to find some accommodation that is suitably romantic but still budget-friendly because they are students. Do you have any suggestions?

Helen

Bali is a great destination for a honeymoon and it's got something for all kinds of couples to enjoy — from those looking for some adventure and action, to others who might just want to relax on the beach. And the best thing about it is its affordability — you can enjoy beautiful, luxurious surroundings for a fraction of the price you'd pay in other countries.

Uluwatu is a great spot if they're after that beachfront experience, while Ubud is the perfect place to relax and reset in the tropical rainforest — or if they're looking to blow of some steam post-wedding, they'll find the party in the Gili Islands, Seminyak, and Canggu.

As far as accommodation goes, I've asked my contact at booking.com to dig up some options that are perfect for couples who are looking to save some money, while still enjoying the honeymoon of their dreams. The prices are for January 12-13, so could change depending on when they decide to go, but should give them an idea of costs.

Here's what we've come up with:

Sundi Ocean Bungalow

Location: Jalan Tanjung Akuh, Banjar Anyar, Desa Sebunibus, Dusun Sakti, Indonesia

Price: $84 per night

Sundi Ocean Bungalow is set in Nusa Penida, a beautiful island close to Bali with breathtaking landscapes and beautiful beaches. This property features an outdoor swimming pool, gardens, terrace and a restaurant. At the guest house, every room comes with a balcony with a sea view.

It's close to many popular tourist spots, with Gamat Bay just 400m away, the Seganing Waterfall 15km away, and the Pulau Seribu Viewpoint 28km away. However, as the island is quite large and public transport is non-existent, they'd need to sort out some private transport to get around.

Bukal Sari Villas Uluwatu

Location: Jalan Bukal Sari, 80361 Uluwatu, Indonesia

Price: $69 per night

In Uluwatu on Bali's Bukin peninsula, the area is best known for its namesake landmark cliff-top temple and is also home to world-class beaches and sought-after surf breaks.

The Bukal Sari Villas Uluwatu offers an outdoor pool, continental breakfast each morning, a terrace, and a restaurant. It is 6km from Uluwatu Temple, 7km from Suluban Uluwatu Beach and 3.8km from Padang Padang Beach. It's also is well-rated by couples, so would be perfect for a romantic but affordable escape.

Nusa Veranda Sunset Villas & Restaurant

Location: Jl Ceningan Kawan Ceningan Island, 80771 Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia

Rated: 9.8/10

Price: $66 per night (January 12-13, 2019)

Nusa Lembongan is a popular island close to Nusa Penida and is another great spot to escape the craziness of mainland Bali. It is close to many stunning favourites like the Blue Lagoon and Crystal Bay, as well as being within 5km of Mushroom Bay and the dramatic Devil's Tear, where waves come crashing into the cove. The property provides an outdoor swimming pool and guests can enjoy local cuisine in the in-house restaurant.

Ayung Resort Ubud

Location: Desa Melinggih Kelod, Banjar Begawan Payangan, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Rated: 9.3/10

Price: $221 per night (January 12-13)

If they're happy to splash out a little more on their stay, Ayung Resort Ubud is an option for additional honeymoon luxury.

This tropical retreat offers free yoga classes and an outdoor pool surrounded by lush greenery, as well as a gym, bar and a restaurant. Guests can enjoy daily afternoon tea and a minibar replenished daily and each Balinese-inspired room comes with a private balcony overlooking the gardens.

Ayung Resort Ubud is a 30-minute drive from Ubud Market, Ubud Palace and the Monkey Forest. This would be the perfect spot to commune with nature and enjoy some time out from the rest of the world.