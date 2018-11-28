A young passenger has proved yet again that it's never wise to make a joke about terrorism – particularly when you're on a plane.

A 21-year-old on a Jet Airways flight found out the hard way, after he was caught covering his face with a hankerchief and making a joke about terrorism on Snapchat, Fox News reports.

Yogvedant Poddar was on a domestic flight in India when he took a photo of himself and typed some regrettable words: "Terrorist on flight, I destroy women hearts".

Another passenger, Benjamin Plackett, reportedly alerted the flight captain after he saw Poddar typing the message.

Advertisement

He was then removed from the Kolkata – Mumbai flight for questioning by security officers.

He claimed the Snapchat photo was a joke for his friends – but the joke caused the 160-passenger flight to be delayed for more than an hour due to the security check.

Poddar's bags were checked and in a statement the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said "no suspicious or objectionable item was found".

He was then reportedly sent to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station for further investigation.