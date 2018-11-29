Our top picks for your next weekend getaway.

One of the jewels in Wellington's crown, its magnificent Basin Reserve, plays host to the second Beers at the Basin event this weekend — it'd be nice to enjoyafew interesting beers at the venue rather than the usual offerings at a cricket match. The one-day event showcases fine New Zealand beersies, wines, street food and live music; the entertainment lineup includes soul sister Hollie Smith, The Nudge and more. Basin Reserve, Wellington, Saturday December 1, 11am-7pm. beersatthebasin.co.nz

Hollie Smith. Photo / Chris Loufte

Fun on two wheels

Auckland's iconic pink Lightpath Te Ara i Whiti turns 3 this weekend and you can celebrate at the second Bike Auckland Lightpath Festival. The annual family-friendly event features live music and dance, art, food, beer and more. If you need your bike tuned, no problem — there are free stations on site, or if you don't have one, have a complimentary hoon on an Onzo or Big Street Bikers bikeshare cycle. Lightpath Te Ara i Whiti and Canada St, Auckland City, Saturday December 1, 5pm-9pm.

Saddle up for a good cause

If you're into horses and fancy exploring the wilds of the Central Plateau in the saddle, check out the Taupo Rodeo Club's horse trek next weekend to raise money for the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association National Final event it is hosting in 2021. The four-hour trek will head across the foothills of Mt Tongariro and take in views of the Ketetahi Alpine Track, Lake Rotoaira and Lake Managakau. Your ticket price includesahot meal back at base at the end of the trek. 1759 Lake Rotoaira Rd, SH46, Turangi, Saturday, December 8, 10am-2pm. Adult tickets $80, under 18s $50. Ph Knowell Fox on (07) 386 5692 or 021 221 9977

Advertisement

O come all ye faithful

In case you missed it, the festive season is already upon us. Get into the spirit early in the Bay of Plenty at the annual Christmas Carols on the Waterfront extravaganza. Guests for the free, family friendly event are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and even dress up, ready for a good old sing-song. Edgewater Fan, Tauranga Waterfront, Sunday December 9, from 5.30pm.