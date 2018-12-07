Which tropical paradise do you choose? It's a wonderful problem to have but why let it be one - pick them all. Cast aside those tired work shoes, dig out your jandals and come island hopping with us.

According to Booking.com, almost half of Kiwis want to see as much as possible while travelling. A great way to give yourself the freedom to explore is to get out on the water - so why not opt for an elegant yacht, cool catamaran or a gorgeous beachhouse by the sea? A seamless transition from four walls to none at all, just endless horizon.

Angra dos Reis, Brazil

Angra dos Reis has a different island for every day of the year. No, literally - 365 lush forest and pearl-dust sand-covered islands are waiting for you to escape and lose yourself in them. Heaven.

Where to stay: In amongst the lush trees and up high enough to offer the most serene views is the Pousada Sonho Real, nestled between Angra dos Reis and Paraty. At perfect harmony with its surroundings, this sweet spot offers outdoor swimming peeking out over mountains and water, hammocks to chill in and an opportunity to feel totally at home on the other side of the world.

Advertisement

Waiheke Island, New Zealand

Ask Aucklanders for must-dos in their city and Waiheke Island will undoubtedly be on the list. Less than forty minutes away by boat are world-class vineyards, olive groves and serene beaches with some of the best food and wine New Zealand has to offer.

Waiheke Island. Photo / Getty Images

Where to stay

: After the wine, it's all about the views and

offers the perfect base to experience the best that the island has to offer. The panorama on offer here is hard to match and that's according to the locals. Designed like a luxurious treehouse using lots of natural materials and plenty of glass to allow light and spectacular views to flood in, this property offers peace, quiet and true escape.

El Nido, Philippines

When you hear words like "tropical" and "paradise", then immediately think of white sand beaches and crystal clear water surrounded by lazy lagoons, you're imagining El Nido. Gateway to the Bacuit Archipelago and ranked as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, El Nido is the true island getaway destination. Easy access to the best that the surrounding archipelago has to offer; Miniloc for those transparent waters, Shimizu for snorkelling or the Dilumacad Island underwater tunnel and cavern for world-class diving.

El Nido, Palawan, Philippines. Photo / Getty Images

Where to stay

:

embodies tranquillity, set in a peaceful cove fringed by native flora and fauna, it is classed as an eco-sanctuary and is as a reserve for wildlife in their natural habitat. Whether you are looking for ultimate relaxation or a fun-packed getaway, El Nido can accommodate.

Whitsunday Islands, Australia

At the heart of the iconic Great Barrier Reef sit the Whitsunday Islands. 74 islands, mostly uninhabited, offer an almost untouched, endless horizon stretching out over the reef, with some of the best sailing in the southern hemisphere. Everything from unparalleled fresh seafood, bucket-list snorkelling and diving, secluded coves and beaches to heli adventures, hiking, jet ski tours, sky dives and adrenalin sports is on offer. Airlie Beach is the gateway to the true marine gem of Australia and possibly, of the world, and will welcome you in the typical warm and friendly Australian way - like a mate.

The Whitsundays are known for white sand beaches and crystal clear water. Photo / Getty Images

Where to stay

: On the water, of course. Docked at one of the premier spots of the Whitsundays,

charter boats offer island tours with BBQ facilities, a sun terrace and private beach for guests nearby. A number of boats are available for various numbers and requirements, with or without crew.

Koh Phi Phi, Thailand

Any genuine island lover or thalassophile (those with a passion for being by the ocean) will surely know of these firm favourites, and if not, you're in for a treat. Wild and alive on the dreamy Andaman Coast, each island with its own personality appeals to every kind of traveller - from the pleasure-seeking vibes of Phi Phi Don to the quiet and unspoiled beauty of Ko Phi Phi Len. Lose yourself in vibrant reefs, thick tropical jungle and translucent water.

Koh Phi Phi, Thailand. Photo / Getty Images

Where to stay

: Matching the luxurious natural surroundings the

serves you the very best of Koh Phi Phi on a hand-woven platter. World-class service, your very own private beach, infinity pool with incomparable ocean views and a pool bar; be spoilt for choice with four restaurants onsite offering authentic Thai cuisine as well as international, fresh seafood and sumptuous cocktails.