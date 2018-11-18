Here's where to take them when they get tired of shopping and sightseeing.

1 Luna Park

Once they spot the big ferris wheel lit up behind the Sydney Harbour Bridge, missing a visit to the iconic

Luna Park

will be out of the question — so you may as well embrace it. With a history dating back to 1935, the park has entertained generations of tourists and locals — and it's a great excuse to jump on a ferry and get out on the harbour. If you're looking to save money, visit after 6pm for unlimited rides and big savings — the fun park looks its best when the lights go on.

2 Powerhouse Museum

Located in Ultimo, the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences is one of the best places in Sydney for kids — and entry is free for those under 16. With interactive and informative exhibitions, adults and youngsters alike will have a fantastic time exploring and learning. Opening this week, the new Star Wars Identities exhibition — featuring 200 original objects from the series — will definitely be something to write home about.

3 Darling Harbour

The playground at Darling Harbour is one of Australia's best — and it's free. With water games, climbing ropes, swings, slides and a 21m flying fox, there's something to entertain them all, from tots to teens. There are plenty of shady spots surrounding the playground, making it the perfect spot for a picnic lunch — or for parents to relax with a coffee while the kids wear themselves out. If you visit on a Saturday night, you can see the skies above the harbour light up, with a weekly fireworks display at 9pm. Arrive early to nab the front-row spots.