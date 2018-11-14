Our top picks for your next weekend getaway.

ZM brings its popular Friday Jams oldschool R&B/soul radio programme to life this Sunday with its Friday Jams Live 2018 concert at Western Springs. The show is headlined by Usher and Lil' Jon, with other big names performing including Salt-NPepa, T-Pain, Eve, Naughty by Nature, Estelle and Che Fu. Western Springs Stadium, Sunday November 18, from 3pm. Tickets from $90 at ticketmaster.co.nz.

We love cricket

Get ready for the upcoming Kiwi cricket season with an early first class game featuring India A vs New Zealand A at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval. Best of all, tickets to the four-day game, which will star on-the-cusp talent including Rohit Sharma, George Worker and Logan van Beek, are free. There are two more four-dayers to follow, at Seddon Park, Hamilton (starting November 23) and Cobham Oval, Whangarei (November 30), then a three-match 50-over series at Bay Oval on December 7, 9 and 11. Friday, November 16 to Monday, November 19, from 11am.

George Worker. Photo / Supplied

Konichiwa Kiwis

Experience the Japanese culture at next weekend's family friendly Japan Festival of Wellington, which will showcase amazing food, culture, crafts and live performances. On offer will be origami and ikebana lessons, tea ceremonies and martial arts and taiko drumming demonstrations. International performers include taiko drummers YuNiOn, street musicians Chindon'ya and shamisen Noriko Tadano. Free. TSB Arena, Wellington, Saturday November 24, 11am to 6.30pm

Bikes and brunch

Check out some of Rotorua's new CyWays (urban biking network) on the November Urban Excursion next weekend. The social group cycle leaves from the Redwoods Information Centre and stops for brunch at a cafe along the way. After brunch, you'll head back to the Redwoods via the Lakefront and Sulphur Bay. Suitable for all riding levels. Free and suitable for all ages. Redwoods Information Centre, Long Mile Rd, Whakarewarewa Forest, Rotorua, Sunday November 25, 9am-midday.