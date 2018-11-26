Deal of the week: Silver service in the Med

Fly free to Europe from New Zealand and board the luxurious Silver Whisper for a 12-night cruise from Barcelona to Athens aboard Silver Whisper. This cruise departs on July 18; your onboard accommodation is a Vista Suite with butler service. Priced from $14,039pp, twin-share, the itinerary includes Italy's Amalfi Coast, Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Sorrento, Valletta, Santorini and Athens (Piraeus). There is an option to upgrade your flights to Business Class, from $5619 each. Book by the end of this month (November 30).

Contact: helloworld, 0800 808 040.

Old and new

You'll explore super-modern cities and learn the history of Vikings on a 12-day coach-tour of Scandinavia departing on selected dates between April and October next year. Priced from $2959pp, twin-share, book and pay a deposit by the end of this month and receive a $500 air credit each, to be used with the airline of your choice. Highlights include a cruise on the Sognefjord, a ferry ride across Hardangerfjord and a picturesque drive through Norway's Telemark region. Depart from Copenhagen on selected dates between April and October next year.

Contact: your own travel agent or Cosmos tours, 0800 000 883.





All aboard for Krabi

Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas are so hidden away in Krabi, Thailand, there's only one way to get there — by boat. The resort is in the exclusive Pai Plong Bay. A seven-night stay in a Spa Deluxe Ocean facing room is priced from $1099pp, twin-share, and includes return airport transfers by private car and the return boat transport to the resort. This package includes daily breakfasts and Wi-Fi. Travel between 1 May to 31 October. Book by December 20.

Contact: Our Luxe, 0800 800 898.

Croatia and Slovenia

Explore the culture, heritage and beautiful scenery of Croatia and Slovenia on an 11-day guided holiday, starting in Zagreb and finishing in Dubrovnik. This tour is a newly-devised holiday for 2019 departures and starts at $3465pp, including accommodation, transportation, many meals and the services of an expert travel guide. If booked by the end of this month (November 30) you can save up to $1400 on your flights or 10 per cent off your holiday.

Contact: your own travel agent or Trafalgar, 0800 484 333.





Get the drift in South Africa

With five-star luxury amid the habitat of South Africa's Big Five wild and endangered animals, Kariega Game Reserve awaits the adventurous traveller in the form of a tented lodge, Settler's Drift. This private game reserve is an easy 1.5-hour drive from Port Elizabeth. A five day, four-night self-drive package is priced from $2715pp, twin-share; three of those nights spent at Settler's Drift. All meals at the lodge are included, as are two game drives, a bush walk, canoeing, fishing and boat trips within the reserve. Book this package by March 31 and travel dates year-round are available. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715.





Be in to win

Win a Kathmandu Retreat 80 tent. Photo / Supplied

Herald Travel has teamed up with Kathmandu to give you the opportunity to win one of two Retreat 80 three-person tents — perfect for those upcoming summer camping adventures.

The Retreat 80, valued $399.98, is the perfect weekend getaway tent for couples who want comfort and space to store their gear. Both front and rear vestibules offer storage for packs and other gear, while the unique top-arching pole maximises interior living space and headroom. This tent is waterproof, durable and easy to pitch, with great air-flow, quick-zip windows and insect-proof mesh for extra comfort.

To be in to win, head to our Facebook page (facebook.com/nzhtravel) and find the Kathmandu post. Comment and tell us your favourite spot for camping, tag a friend you'd take along and you're in the draw to win. Entries close Monday, December 3 at 4pm. Standard NZME terms and conditions apply.