Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / News

A pair of scissors went missing. 36 flights had to be cancelled

By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A pair of missing scissors caused airport chaos in Hokkaido, Japan. Photo / 123rf

A pair of missing scissors caused airport chaos in Hokkaido, Japan. Photo / 123rf

A pair of scissors that went missing at a shop inside one of Japan’s busiest airports led to 36 flights getting cancelled and more than 200 delayed.

On August 17, hundreds of travellers were left in the lurch at Japan’s New Chitose Airport, creating a chaotic scene of amassed queues after a pair of scissors went missing from a shop near boarding gates, the BBC reported.

Security checks halted for two hours as authorities searched for the scissors. They were only found the following day by an employee inside the shop it went missing from.

According to CNN, the incident prompted safety concerns that a potential terrorist may have taken the scissors and planned to use them as a weapon at the airport or on a flight.

One traveller said that they felt afraid.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“So many things to worry about these days… it never ends. And I don’t feel safe until I get home,” they told local media.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has requested Hokkaido Airports investigate the incident, how it happened - and prevent it from happening again.

In a statement, Hokkaido Airports said: “We recognise that this occurred as a result of insufficient storage and management systems at the store”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are aware that this is also an incident that could be linked to hijacking or terrorism,” they added.

Several passengers took to social media to praise the airport’s quick handling of the situation.

“It made me realise once again that New Chitose Airport is a safe airport to use,” one user posted on X.

Another wrote: “This incident showcased the safety of Japanese aviation and the thoroughness of its manuals!”.

Save

Latest from News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from News