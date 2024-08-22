A pair of missing scissors caused airport chaos in Hokkaido, Japan. Photo / 123rf

A pair of scissors that went missing at a shop inside one of Japan’s busiest airports led to 36 flights getting cancelled and more than 200 delayed.

On August 17, hundreds of travellers were left in the lurch at Japan’s New Chitose Airport, creating a chaotic scene of amassed queues after a pair of scissors went missing from a shop near boarding gates, the BBC reported.

Security checks halted for two hours as authorities searched for the scissors. They were only found the following day by an employee inside the shop it went missing from.

According to CNN, the incident prompted safety concerns that a potential terrorist may have taken the scissors and planned to use them as a weapon at the airport or on a flight.

One traveller said that they felt afraid.