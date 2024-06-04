Enjoy travelling sustainably to celebrate World Environment Day. Photo / 123rf

Today marks World Environment Day. Here are five green adventures you can experience as a traveller.

This year, the overall theme for the 2024 World Environment Day (June 7) focuses on land restoration, halting desertification, and building drought resilience under the slogan “Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration.”

According to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, 40 per cent of the planet’s land is degraded, affecting half of humanity. Droughts have increased by 29 per cent since 2000 and could impact over three-quarters of the population by 2050 if no urgent action is taken.

Being sustainable and eco-friendly does not have to be hard. In New Zealand, you can engage in eco-friendly activities that contribute to these goals, ensuring a sustainable future for our planet. Here are five green adventures that will leave you in awe of nature while treading lightly on the land.

1. Support an eco-friendly cafe

Home to great coffee, finding an eco-friendly and sustainable spot in New Zealand that serves a great cup is not hard. Little Bird Organics in Ponsonby, Auckland is a cafe dedicated to organic, plant-based cuisine to enjoy a nutritious breakfast made from locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Their commitment to sustainability includes maintaining a zero-waste policy and using eco-friendly packaging. Owners Megan and Jeremy are dedicated to reducing highly processed food in Kiwis’ diets, creating high-quality, organic, raw foods that also support sustainable food practices and promote healthy soils and local farming. Check out their menu at littlebirdorganics.co.nz

2. Dine at a three-time Brewers’ Guild Sustainability Award winner

If you’re looking for a restaurant that is eco-friendly, Sawmill Brewery & Smoko Room is doing everything in their power to maximise sustainability. Being a three-time Brewers’ Guild Sustainability Award winner, Sawmill Brewery & Smoko Room is advancing toward decarbonisation. Their sustainability efforts are in collaboration with B Lab, and over the years, they have collected one million litres of rainwater annually, reduced aquifer dependence, and used wastewater for irrigation, informing chemical choices. Their composting, recycling, and waste processes have cut landfill waste to under 10kg weekly. On top of all of these great practices, they also take pride in providing unique dining experiences as part of their ‘trust us’ set menus. Book a table at sawmillbrewery.co.nz

3. Tour an ecosanctuary

Spend your day exploring the world’s first fully-fenced urban ecosanctuary, Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne in Wellington. Aside from seeing rare and endangered species like the tuatara and the little spotted kiwi, taking a guided tour also supports Zealandia’s extraordinary 500-year vision and efforts in restoring native flora and fauna and reviving the valley’s forest and freshwater ecosystems as closely as possible to its pre-human state. The tour also serves as a public education, making it a shining example of sustainable tourism. Book a visit now to support their mission and help preserve New Zealand’s natural heritage, contributing to land restoration and biodiversity. visitzealandia.com

Watch the morning routine of the birds at Zealandia's reservoir. Photo / WellingtonNZ's Resource Library

4. Appreciate the beauty of nature by walking or cycling

Being surrounded by nature is truly one of the best ways to appreciate it. From the fresh air to the chirping birds, a walk in the forest never fails to provide a sense of tranquillity. What’s more, it’ll surely spark your passion to preserve and save it for generations to come.

New Zealand has an abundance of walks (short and long) that weave through century-old forests, as well as beautiful biking trails that weave their way through woodland.

For walking enthusiasts, the Waipoua Forest in Northland is definitely a striking location and well worth a visit. Here, you will see the ancient world of towering trees and rare birds, including two of the most iconic kauri trees in the country: Tāne Mahuta or ‘The Lord of the Forest’, claimed as the largest kauri in the country, and Te Matua Ngahere or ‘Father of the Forest’, an ancient kauri tree estimated to be between 2500 and 3000 years old.

Visit the Tāne Mahuta, the largest known kauri tree, in Waipoua Forest in New Zealand. Photo / Ruth Mcdowall, The New York Times

For cyclists, there are a ton of locations to choose from, but the Otago Central Rail Trail offers one of the best cycling experiences in the country with its 152km trail that follows an old railway line, taking you through charming towns, vineyards, and dramatic scenery. Rent a bike and embark on an eco-friendly journey at your own pace. Along the way, take the chance to support local businesses that champion sustainability and eco-friendly practices, ensuring your adventure promotes healthy land use and conservation efforts.

The Central Otago Rail Trail is the easiest of New Zealand's great rides making it great for families. Photo / Central Otago NZ

5. Volunteer for a tree planting activity

To support this this year’s World Environment Day goal to focus on land restoration and fight desertification, one of the best activities to engage in is a tree planting activity, hosted by New Zealand organisations dedicated to reviving forests and landscapes with native species. This hands-on experience helps combat climate change, restore habitats, and improve soil health, and by participating, you actively contribute to land restoration and help build resilience against drought and desertification. Join a tree planting event in any of the major project areas such as tree planting projects for the Waitākere Ranges, or volunteer for year-long events with organisations like Conservation Volunteers. conservationvolunteers.co.nz/volunteer-in-auckland-wellington-christchurch-and-punakaiki/

Join a tree planting activity today. Photo / 123rf

6. Stay at NZ’s first hotel-led regenerative travel experience

For travellers who would prefer a unique experience, The Hotel Britomart in Auckland is proud to unveil its new “Nourishing Nature,” a transformative regenerative travel experience. Starting June 1, 2024, guests are invited to reconnect with nature through a half-day visit to Velskov, a serene native forest farm located 25km west of Auckland’s CBD. In a journey that begins with an electric van ride, tourists will forage native herbs, delve into local customs, and plant a tree to aid in forest restoration. This experience is designed to foster a deeper understanding of sustainability, aligning with New Zealand’s vision of a net-zero carbon future by 2050.