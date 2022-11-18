Raglan Treehouse, Raglan, Waikato. Photo / Airbnb

Airbnb has had a look at New Zealand’s Christmas wish lists and has revealed where Kiwis want to be this summer.

As part of the company’s annual reporting in November, the online letting agency has distilled the biggest trends for destinations and the amenities guests are willing to pay most for.

It’s been revealed that BNBs on golf courses are most in demand with Kiwi properties on the green earning hosts a median of $6,577 pa. Baches near ski fields and with lakefront views were also sure to bring in bookings, earning an average $5,296 and $5,614 a year respectively.

Using the recent reconfiguration of the website around ‘categories’, the website released its top earing types of accommodation in New Zealand for 2021.

However it was ‘designer’ accommodation that was able to command the highest rates, with a median annual income of $9,255.

I looks as if New Zealanders kept busy exploring their backyard and visiting the slopes and fairways of Aotearoa.

However with the first summer of open borders around the corner, competition is especially fierce for holiday accommodation.

Based on the most popular searches for the end of December, the Hauraki Gulf will be full of Aucklanders looking for baches with a bit more space.

The Kiwi Chalet, Lake Hayes, Otago. Photo / Airbnb

Whangaparaoa peninsula and the Gulf Harbour was revealed as the number 1 most sought after location.

Similarly Lower Hutt, and outside of Wellington will be buzzing over summer as the fourth and second most searched for accommodation over summer.

With regard to what New Zealanders were looking for the top booked ‘categories’ for summer included National Parks, Beaches, Amazing pools, Lakes and Surfing. It seems Kiwis are looking for the outdoors and activities but hoping to stay close to urban hubs.

For New Zealanders looking to travel further afield Australian cities dominated the searches of accommodation seekers. 6 out of the top ten cities were just across the Ditch. Melbourne edged it over Sydney, into second and third most searched cities respectively.

However, it was Paris where most were dreaming of taking the number 1, most sought after city gracing search bars.

It wasn’t just holiday bookers that were on the hunt for something. At the November announcement the website’s co-founder and current CEO Brian Chesky made an opportunistic pitch to potential hosts.

Having launched the website to make ends meet during the GFC, he said that some of the fastest growing Airbnb markets are in countries currently experiencing the highest inflation rates.

“Today, just like during the Great Recession in 2008, people are especially interested in earning extra income through hosting,” he said.





Top searched domestic Airbnbs for summer*

1. Whangaparaoa,Auckland

2. Wellington

3. Auckland

4. Lower Hutt, Wellington

5. Whanganui, Manawatu-Wanganui

6. Rotora, Tasman

7. Matamata, Waikato

8. Dunedin, Otago

9. Hamilton, Waikato

10. Turangi, Waikato

Top searched international Airbnbs for summer*

1. Paris, France

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Sydney, Australia

4. Cape Town, South Africa

5. Gold Coast, Australia

6. Surfers Paradise, Australia

7. Los Angeles, United States

8. London, United Kingdom

9. Brisbane, Australia

10. Perth, Australia

* Searches made in New Zealand during Q3 2022 for check in dates December 18, 2022 - January 2, 2023



