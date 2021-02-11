New Zealand's top marriage proposal locations revealed

Kiwi locations as winning as a diamond ring. Photo / Getty Images

The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching, with plenty of last-minute lovebirds making plans for a Valentine's Day escape.

Fortunately you don't have to travel far to find a suitable couples escape.

New Zealand has no shortage of stunning beaches, vertiginous vistas and sunset spots to serve as a backdrop to the plans of you and that special someone.

As the Kiwi rom com writer Richard Curtis put it: "I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around."

However, if you're planning on popping a certain question – and you want to make double sure the answer is "yes" – you'll want to make sure the location is as winning as a diamond ring.

The matchmakers from Motorhome Republic and Airport Rentals have compiled a list of the destinations round the country that rank highest on the romance-metre. And the yardstick they have used to meet out New Zealand's most loved-up locations: insagram hashtags.

Monitoring popular social media hashtags for (online) Public Displays of Affection, they have mapped out the romance hotspots around Aotearoa.

According to the rentals companies their advice for a top #datenight they'd suggest ditching the cocktail bar and splashing out on a pleasure cruise around Lake Wakatipu. Queenstown's love boat the TSS Earnslaw was ranked number 1 in the country for smug selfies tagged with #datenight.

New Zealand's #Datenight top picks

TSS Earnslaw Cruises, Queenstown Y-not Restaurant Bar, Auckland The Tuning Fork, Auckland Coley & Punch Whiskey and Cocktail Bar, Auckland Taste for Colour Art Studio, Auckland

However, if you are looking for the perfect location to drop a knee and ask a very important question – it could pay to look at their findings on where these Instagrammers announced they were #engaged.

Wellington's Botanic Gardens might seem like a wild card, but there's clearly something in the air in the capital's green space. It is the number one spot in the country for ring-gifting. However if you want to per-capita the sapphire-blue waters of Saint Bathans in Central Otago will get you an answer in the affirmative.

Meanwhile, Cantabrians are more easily swayed by the open expanses of Birdlings Flat beach.

New Zealand's just got #Engaged top five

Wellington Botanic Gardens Saint Bathans, South Island Taupiri, North Island Miyazu Japanese Gardens, Nelson Birdlings Flat, Canterbury

Lastly, the company revealed that after a snow-white wedding the most popular place for a #honeymoon is the Tasman Glacier. Mountainous vistas and calming waters of Lake Hawea and Taupo were also a popular locations for a once in a lifetime getaway.

Or once every six months?

New Zealand's #Honeymoon top five