New Zealand's first solar power hot pool spa opens in Methven

The solar powered Ōpuke hot pools have opened in Methven, at the foot of Mt Hutt ski field. Photo / George Heard

Thomas Bywater is a writer and digital producer for Herald Travel

The competition is heating up in central Canterbury as the Alpine town of Methven has gained a new hot pool spa, at the foot of Mt Hutt.

The solar-powered Ōpuke Thermal Pools are a first for the country. Taking water from the river Rangitata and heated by a bank of 500 PV panels.

Opened today by Methven Adventures and tourism minister Stuart Nash, the hot pool is hoping to draw up to 150,000 visitors a year to Methven.

Welcoming the first bathers in time for summer, it is hoped that the new pools will help balance the seasonal nature of the Alpine tourist town and draw visitors off the nearby slopes for a post ski soak.

The discovery pools at Ōpuke are family-focused with plunge pools and water cannons. Photo / George Heard

NZ Ski have been key backers for the project at the edge of the Mt Hutt ski field.

Now at the end of a ten-year process and two covid-addled years of construction, the first bathers have been able to try the pools.

James Mackenzie, Methven Adventures board member and current ski area Manager for Hutt, says the idea of using mountain water and solar power was core to the project.

Unlike elsewhere in Canterbury, there is no source of natural geothermal hot water in Methven.

Under a glistening bank of 500 solar cells and views of the Southern Alps the temperature soars.

"Each panel is about equivalent to an electric kettle," says McKenzie. However, heating Methven's new pools is slightly more elegant than boiling a cup of tea.

The plant rooms cycle the water through every 30 minutes, "so, if the Rangitata is a bit stirred up you won't really notice that. It'll be crystal clear in the pool".

Inspired by the Rakiura gorge, the stone building entrance welcomes guests with running water and changing rooms round the corner.

Minister Nash called the opening a "vote of confidence in the future of tourism and the regional economy around Methven and Mount Hutt."

With a $7.5 million government loan to supplement private and regional funding, the ministry was heavily invested in the project.

Fortunately hot pools have proved to be pandemic proof. Domestic tourism spending in Canterbury was worth $1.44 billion in the year to September, up 25 per cent on last year.

Saltwater hot pools Te He Puna Taimoan at Christchurch's New Brighton Beach saw 75,000 annual visitors in 2020 and was regularly full.

Solar powered Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa in Methven were official opened by Tourism minister Stuart Nash on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard

Compared to Hanmer Springs, which marks its 150th anniversary next year, Ōpuke is the new spa on the block.

The Methven spa is decidedly smaller and more upmarket than its Cantabrian rival.

1200 square metre building in two hectares of land, the pools are divided into two distinct areas. There are changing spaces for 50 adults, with additional family changing rooms.

The discovery pools are the family-friendly aquapark - with plunge pools, caves and water cannons.

The tranquillity pools, on the other side, are connected to the spa complex. With a choice of treatments and private, wooden solar tubs.

You won't find any hydro slides or rubber rings, but there is a swim up bar. This feature could be exceptionally popular with recuperating skiers, come winter.