New Zealand's community-minded diners serving more than food

Shining Peak brewery in New Plymouth. Photo / Natalie Waugh

Indulging and giving back don't have to be mutually exclusive — you can have your cake and eat it, too.

Here are nine New Zealand restaurants, cafes and breweries proving that the act of dining out can help support our local and global communities.

Addington Coffee Co-Op, Christchurch

Ask any tourist where to find the best coffee in Christchurch, and they'll likely tell you to head to C1 Espresso in the city, known for its pneumatic tube food delivery system. But ask any local, and they're more likely rave about the brunch at Addington Coffee Co-Op. Nestled in a suburb that was crowned the country's most liveable in the 2021 Sweet Spots rankings, this cafe describes itself as "existing for others". Its profits support a fair-trade apparel manufacturer in India, whose products can be purchased in the Addington Store, a gift shop within the cafe. addingtoncoffee.org.nz

Fresh produce at Wholegrain Organics, Palmerston North, a vegan bakery and store that teaches teenagers how to cook nutritious food. Photo / Supplied

Wholegrain Organics, Palmerston North

Best known for its handmade sprouted bread and carob bars — sold at coffee shops and stores throughout the country — Palmerston North's Wholegrain Organics isn't just another vegan cafe. It's also a grocery store, bakery, farm and registered charity that supports the region's youth. Through Wholegrain's Hands-On Food programme, teenagers learn how to cook and serve nutritious meals, including the wholegrain pizzas, seasonal soups and vegan slices you'll find on offer here. wholegrainorganics.co.nz

Everybody Eats, Auckland, Wellington and Pāpāmoa

Designed as a response to both waste food practices and food poverty in New Zealand, Everybody Eats has reinvented the restaurant wheel for social good. Each week, a different volunteer chef or restaurant takes over the kitchen, meaning the three-course set menu is never the same. When you're done eating, you can "pay-as-you-feel", with a $10 donation being enough to produce three meals for those in need. Everybody Eats has locations in Auckland (in Onehunga), Wellington (in Te Aro), as well as a pop-up every Monday at Bluebiyou in Pāpāmoa. everybodyeats.nz

Shining Peak Brewing, New Plymouth

There are few places where the local bar isn't the social hub of the community, a concept that New Plymouth's Shining Peak Brewing takes to the next level with its "Drink Beer Do Good" project. Each month, the brewery donates 5 per cent of its monthly revenue — which works out to 30 to 50 per cent of its profits — to the community. To date, the brewery has given more than $85,000 back to local Taranaki organisations, including the surf lifesaving club, the emergency shelter and the animal shelter. shiningpeakbrewing.com

The Cozy Corner, Taupō

It's hard not to feel warm fuzzies when you read about the Cozy Corner's many community-minded initiatives. With a special eye on the environment, it diverts 80 per cent of its waste from landfills (including giving food scraps to a local farmer), rewards guests who bring their own takeaway packaging, and even scours its pots with local pumice rather than chemical cleaning agents. Its wholesome food will leave your feeling warm inside. Catering for different dietary requirements, you can expect to find vegan and keto meals, and even a kids' menu with items such as gluten-free crepes with Nutella and ice cream. thecozycornertaupo.com

Kebab Kitchen, Nelson

Yusuf Corten knows what it's like to go to bed hungry. That's why when he bought Nelson's Kebab Kitchen four years ago, he started giving away free meals to those in need. But you won't see claims of his community commitment on a flashy website or in marketing materials. Instead, he regularly posts on community group sites offering food to those in need, while a sign on the door of his shop reads: "Don't be embarrassed. If you're hungry and need food, we will feed you." He's also known for his generosity towards paying customers, with portion sizes that won't leave anyone feeling hungry. facebook.com/kebabkitchennelson

Sherwood, Queenstown

Ranked by Expedia Travellers as one of the top 10 most sustainable hotels in the world, Sherwood Queenstown has been known for its commitment to the environment since opening in 2014. Not just a hotel, the property also features a large biodynamic vegetable garden, a zero-waste bar serving organic wines, and a yoga studio. At its heart though, is its wholefoods restaurant. Here, you'll find dishes made from ingredients grown on-site, foraged or sourced locally, such as blackfoot paua Bolognese. sherwoodqueenstown.nz

The Pantry, Invercargill

Let's be real: Invercargill likely wouldn't top the list of places you'd expect to find a cafe catering to vegan, paleo, gluten-free, and keto diets. And yet that's exactly what you'll find at the Pantry on Grace Street. A speciality food store known for cabinet food goodies and hot drinks, the cafe also creates revenue for the South Alive charity and its community projects, with the goal of nourishing the community. thepantry.co.nz

Okere Falls Store, Lake Rotoiti

On the edge of Lake Rotoiti, Okere Falls Store doesn't bend to market trends. Instead, environmental sustainability has been part of the cafe and beer garden's core value system for nearly two decades. Owner Sarah Uhl is a founding member of the Rotorua Sustainable Business Charter, and the products she sells in her shop and serves at the cafe reflect this. Don't miss the kimcheese toastie, or the bratwurst sausage served on a ciabatta roll with sauerkraut and tom sauce. okerefallsstore.co.nz

