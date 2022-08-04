Video / Thomas Bywater

Like many of us over the past two years, The Lonely Planet has got into tramping.

It's no fluke their Epic Hikes of the World was a bestseller following the pandemic. People are looking for a slower, more considered pace of exploring. One that maximises time in nature and minimises time spent in planes, trains and traffic jams.

The guidebook publishers have trotted the globe looking for the best walks and trails from Epic Hikes of Europe and the Americas they have finally traversed the world to New Zealand.

"This an exciting first for Australia and New Zealand and is filled with amazingly diverse and interesting hikes for every explorer," says the Lonely Planet's senior marketing director Chris Zeiher.

As with any Aussie-New Zealand guide book the Epic Hikes straddles the Tasman awkwardly. 12 of the 50 top walks are in New Zealand.

Both countries have originally been traversed by foot. Whether that's the millennia-long wanderings of Australia's traditional owners or the pounamu prospectors who first explored the interiors of Te Waipounamu.

Many of the tracks have been carved out by generations. However it is New Zealand's newest track that is the top track for the Lonely Planet's writers.

"There are some very exciting new entries, including Queensland's Scenic Rim Trail and the Paparoa Track in New Zealand," writes Nigel Longuet.

The Paparoa gets top billing as the newest Great Walk. The Great Walks, which celebrate their 30th year as a hiking network, dominate the picks by a country mile - taking 7 of the 12 places.

But which tracks have they landed on? Breaking walks into three tiers of difficulty - Easy Harder and Epic - here are the Lonely planet's picks of alternatives to the Great Walks:

Remarkables: The View from Ben Lomond above Queenstown. Photo / Sebastien Goldber, Unsplash

New Zealand's Other Epic Walks

Ben Lomond

The Southern Lake Hike's proximity to Queenstown leads many to underestimate it. While many incorporate the Skyline Gondola (which is of course cheating) the 8km tramp high above Queenstown takes walkers to the top of Ben Lomond Saddle. Not to be underestimated, it's an epic day adventure on eye level with the Remarkables.

Greenstone & Caples

The overlooked neighbour of the Routeburn Great Walk, the Greenstone and Caples loop is a four-day tramp to the Divide. Instead of climbing the mountains the track follows the river and valley floor. Expect to pass some trampers with a rod and backcountry fishing pass.

The Hooker Valley Track gives weekend walkers a taste of the wildest parts of Te Waipounamu. Photo / Nikhil Prasad

Hooker Valley Track

Dubbed New Zealand's easiest alpine adventure - the Walk from Mt Cook Alpine Village along boardwalks and suspension bridges gives foot access to glacial lakes and snowline routes that are normally the domain of mountaineers. Check trail conditions before departing, but most days it is an achievable walk for all levels.

Crucible Lake on the Gillespie Pass is accessed by New Zealand's only 'Epic' rated walk. Photo / MSC

Gillespie Pass Circuit

The only tramp rated 'Epic' in New Zealand. With a detour to crucible lake, its a stunning hike that will test the mettle of the most experienced tramper. The pass is not to be attempted lightly, recently named by the NZ MSC as one of the most dangerous hikes in New Zealand, the Makarora River crossing is a trap for unprepared walkers and very weather dependent.

The lighthouse at Cape Brett Marks the finish Point for the Cape Brett Track. Photo / File

The Cape Brett Track

Northland is a region overlooked by the Great Walk network, but not for lack of trails. The tramp to Cape Brett Lighthouse is surely a contender. Described as "a rugged but picturesque trek in the Bay of Islands" its a 16km traverse to the end of the world and views of Poor Knights Island. It's a rewarding 8-hour tramp through bush and sea cliffs that can be broken at Cape Brett Hut.

Epic Hikes collects 50 of the region's top tramps. Photo / Supplied

The Top 12

· Tongariro Northern Circuit

· Routeburn

· Greenstone & Caples

· Ben Lomond Southern Hike

· Gillespie Pass Circuit

· The Heaphy Track

· The Paparoa Track

· Hooker Valley Track

· The Rakiura Trail

· The Cape Brett Track

· The Abel Tasman Coast Track

· The Milford Track

Lonely Planet's Epic Hikes of Australia and New Zealand AU and NZ is RRP $44.99