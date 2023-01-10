We may not have a crystal ball to tell us what to expect in the year ahead, but Expedia does have the next best thing: data. Video / NZ Herald

Travel often and you’ll be well acquainted with the little card you must fill out when flying into Aotearoa.

The one with dozens of little questions that ask a range of questions about you, your travels and what’s in your bag.

However, by June 30, these paper Passenger Arrival Cards will become a relic of the past; replaced by a fancy online system called the New Zealand Traveller Declaration.

Anyone who travelled last year may be familiar with the system, which was launched in March 2022 to collect Covid-19 documentation and information from people entering New Zealand after the borders reopened.

The requirement was stopped in October, however, the same system will be used to host a new, updated declaration form, which will replace the paper forms.

A customs spokesperson said the form would be updated, then operated and managed by four agencies, who are responsible for processing arriving travellers; Customs, the Ministry for Primary Industries (for Biosecurity New Zealand), the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (for Immigration New Zealand), and the Ministry of Health.

The four border agencies are working collaboratively on their respective primary legislation to authorise their agency’s use of the online New Zealand Traveller Declaration,” said the spokesperson.

“The questions for the NZTD system will be based on these legislative requirements.”

Currently, customs plans to pilot the new system between April and June.

Once fully up and running, travellers to Aotearoa must have their online declaration completed by the time they report to a Customs officer, just like with the paper cards.

Travellers will be able to complete the form on a device like a mobile phone or laptop.

“We will be working this process through with airport operators and airline partners during the planned pilots,” said the customs spokesperson.

“Options will be provided to ensure travellers can complete and submit their declaration for arrival in New Zealand,” they added.