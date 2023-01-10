Snakes on a plane: TSA agents discovered the reptile in a passengers carry-on. Photo / TSA; Instagram

The US Transport Security Administration shared a scary discovery on Friday, found in a woman’s luggage by the scanners at Florida’s Tampa International airport.

A 4-foot boa constrictor was discovered in the carry-on luggage of a passenger flying out of Florida. The agency said that the discovery was made on 15 December at the beginning of the peak holiday travel season.

There coiled in the corner of the case was the reptile, revealed by X-ray images and shared to the TSA’s Instagram page.

When confronted the owner told officials the snake was her “emotional support pet”, named Bartholomew. The airline was adamant that snakes were not allowed in the cabin.

Beyond the confusion caused - the TSA said that animals should never be put through the X-ray machine.

Late last November a passenger accidentally put a dog through the security scanners at a Wisconsin airport after failing to tell TSA officers they were travelling with a pet.

Depending on the carrier, some pets are allowed to travel in the cabin with passengers - including cats and small dogs. However, TSA staff say they should be informed that the animals are travelling and must be removed from luggage.

Most pets travelling in the cabin attract additional fees.

The agency shared the find along with advice to travellers with “asp-irations of taking a snake on a plane”.

Very few airlines allow for snakes to be carried in the cabin and only if packed correctly.

In most cases they insist the pets be transported via the cargo hold.