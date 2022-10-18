From this week, The New Zealand Traveller Declaration will no longer required to enter the country. Photo / File

From this week New Zealand's remaining pandemic travel requirement will be scrapped.

"From Thursday 20 October 2022, travellers flying to New Zealand by air do not need to complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration," reads the statement from the New Zealand Customs Service / te Mana Arai o Aotearoa.

Lasting just over six months, the online form for international arrivals saw many changes since it was introduced in March.

Used to confirm supervised covid test results and vaccination history for border agents and airlines, it provided travellers with a pass to enter the country. The QR code Traveller Pass was a requirement for all arrivals, until this week.

However, since pre-departure tests were dropped as a requirement from the end of July, many travellers have wondered what the declaration's purpose was.

For the past three months it has been seen as 'redundant' by many travellers, given there were no vaccine requirements for New Zealand citizens.

Until this week, both New Zealanders and international visitors were required to apply for a Traveller Pass using the declaration before boarding a flight.

For travellers who have already applied for a Traveller Pass for travel after 20 October, they will not be required to present it for travel into New Zealand.

This doesn't mean we have seen the last of the New Zealand Traveller Declaration.

While the website portal will no longer be needed, it will remain active and several powers will remain on notice to be reintroduced - should there be future need to reintroduce pandemic travel restrictions.

From next year, the Declaration will be used to replace the paper "arrival card" as the border and arrivals process goes paperless in 2023.

For more details visit travellerdeclaration.govt.nz