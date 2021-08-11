New Zealand prepares to ease borders: What will overseas travel look like in 2022?

Departures: What could New Zealand's borders look like as Covid travel restrictions ease. Photo / File

Tomorrow a key announcement from the Prime Minister will reveal what our post-pandemic holidays could look like.

With some travel bubble exemptions, until now the official advice from MFAT has been not to travel abroad.

For eighteen months the Safe Travel website has had a large red reminder at the top of the page, reading: "Do not travel overseas at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

That's not to say you can't, but there are few willing to take the chance.

In July, only around 140 New Zealanders returned from none-bubble countries and gave 'holiday' as their main purpose of travel.

New Zealand has used a combination of 'traffic lights', quarantine and hard border closures to make the prospect of overseas travel as safe as possible. It has also meant that the prospect of international travel is the reserve of the privileged few who can afford 14-days in MIQ and somehow find a space.

However there are a few signs that international travel may be back on the cards for many more Kiwis.

The Herald reported that a panel of experts has advised the government that we were almost ready to begin opening the borders.

The report suggested, once a sufficient number of the population have been fully vaccinated New Zealanders should be able to travel to low-risk destinations.

A key suggestion of the report chaired by Sir David Skegg, was that MIQ stay should be shortened to "five to seven days" for vaccinated travellers.

This should help free up more spaces in MIQ facilities, but also the prospect of a "holiday abroad" could incentivise more people to get vaccinated.

However after a year-and-a-half behind our borders, it is hard to say what the appetite is for international leisure travel.

New Zealand's travel restrictions have been among the strictest in the world.

Perhaps we could benefit from looking at how other countries with high vaccine roll out have approached the prospect of going on holiday again.

Here's how they have been handling overseas travel, overseas:

United Kingdom: Traffic lights and last minute flights

The UK was one of the first countries to adopt the traffic light system even early on in its vaccine roll-out. Currently with 69 per cent of the population having received at least one vaccine dose, the country has allowed a few more freedoms to its citizens via a traffic light system.

Those returning from a 'Green List' countries see few changes to pre-Covid travel. They are required to take PCR tests - both three days before and two days before travel.

However, returnees from Amber List countries must quarantine for 10 days - with Red List returnees having to spend these in MIQ facilities.

Simple in theory, however there have been several incidents in which holiday makers abroad have found themselves suddenly arriving on the quarantine list.

Fortnightly reviews have seen countries rise or lower in the risk ratings.

On 8 June a spike in local Covid cases in Portugal caught Brits off guard, when they were given just hours to get back home or face 10 days isolation.

USA: Prove it

While returning Americans are only required to provide negative covid tests on return, a growing number of countries are opening their borders to travellers with a "CDC-issued vaccination certificate".

Countries as broadly placed as Canada and Austria are now accepting vaccinated leisure travellers from the US. Having previously been a pariah state over high infection rates, the 167 million vaccinated travellers (50 per cent of the population) and their high-value travel plans seem to outweigh the risks.

This summer Europe re-opened to vaccinated Americans. Printed VAMS certificates and 'vaccine cards' seem a very low-tech solution to vaccine records and have been prone to forgery and black market scams.

However the US did not insist on managed isolation for returning travellers.

All arrivals at US airports have to present proof of a negative Covid 19 test within the past five days before boarding. The onus is put on the airlines to enforce the borders.

Israel: Vaccinated travellers pass GO, do not enter MIQ

One of the highest early vaccination rates in the world Israel has found another way to incentivise getting a jab: Vaccinated travellers returning to Israel do not have to isolate.

Like New Zealand, Israel has been practicing managed isolation at quarantine facilities for returnees, although there have been trials allowing residents to isolate at home.

Returnees must spend a minimum of 14 days in isolation with an option to shorten stays with negative test results.

However, travellers with a Green Pass "who have been vaccinated or have recovered in Israel," can enter the country directly if they do not travel from a "high risk" country.

This only applies to vaccinated travellers who are on the national Green Pass database. Israel is currently not accepting vaccination certificates from other countries.

They do, however, provide "serologic tests" to check the immunity of travellers vaccinated elsewhere, which may lead to Israel reopening to travellers from more destinations.

Australia: Hard border closure

Unlike New Zealand, our neighbours in Australia are required by law not to travel abroad.

On Australia's safe travel advice portal DFAT citizens are advised "a travel ban is in place."

This hard-edge approach has led to many complications, not only for those living there.

DFAT continues to advise that onward "international travel from Australia is only available if you are exempt or you have been granted an individual exemption".

During the transtasman travel bubble, this led to the situation that Australians in New Zealand discovered they could be breaking the law if they tried to fly abroad, even to countries like the Cook Islands, in New Zealand's safe travel area.

Recently, the reduction in number of arrival permits have led Australians abroad to feel "effectively exiled" from their own country.

Aussie expatriates are avoiding returning home as they fear they will not be able to return to their livelihoods.