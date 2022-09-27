NZ1, Air New Zealand's problem flight: Sam Chui runs the world's largest aviation YouTube channel. Photo / Supplied

A week of difficult flying conditions and headwinds have left Air New Zealand's flagship route with dozens of cases of late luggage and a headache for pilots on NZ1.



Two out of four of the flagship New York to Auckland 'non-stop' flights have been affected by operational issues. At 17-and-a-half hours, the longest ever operated by the national airline, many have speculated they may have bitten off more than they can chew.



However, some aviation fans say that better days are ahead for the week-old 787 service.



"It's going to get much easier," says veteran aviation critic Sam Chui.



The airline influencer with a three million-strong Youtube audience says that, although he was surprised by the weight problems and other issues, New Zealanders may have judged the airline's performance too quickly.



Chui said he was aware that there were issues with luggage and flight planning from the off, but said these teething issues would be ironed out well ahead of next year, when Qantas begins flying JFK to AKL.



This morning, Air New Zealand's chief of flight operations told Radio Newstalk ZB it was considering switching from the 787s to Airbus' ultra-long range model, the A350.



"The length itself isn't the problem. You have airlines like United flying 16-hour routes from San Francisco to Singapore regularly," he says.



Having flown on Qantas' 20-hour London to Sydney trial and Singapore Airlines' 18-hour New York direct, it had more to do with the flight planning and safety aspects rather than the capability of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, he said.

Air New Zealand crew promote NZ1 on the Brooklyn Bridge, New York. Photo / Supplied

"This route was born because of the Boeing 787's operating range."

The fourth-longest in the world, additional difficulty came from the unpredictable weather in the Pacific and the shortage of potential airports to divert to.

On Friday, 23 September, the NZ1 service narrowly avoided having to make a refuel stop in Fiji. Passengers were told that they would have to stop for a 'gas and go' at Nadi Airport, which the airline said was a "standard contingency plan", should the aircraft not be able to guarantee the non-stop route.

"Air New Zealand take safety very seriously and are very conservative in their flight planning," says Chui. "Things like taking on extra fuel and selling fewer seats are part of this."

The route is still very new, and he expects that there will be a less cautious approach to weight conservation - offloading hapless passenger luggage - when they are more comfortable flying the route.

One airline that is likely to be watching NZ1 closely is Qantas, Air NZ's Australian rivals.

The Australian carrier announced that they would also be flying JFK to AKL, launching a rival route in June next year. Also expected to use 787s, Qantas' decision to go ahead with the route should give Air New Zealand further confidence in the route. Even if it gets a little crowded.

Chui says that the

competition is welcome on the route

, and will probably be only a temporary rival.

Qantas launches a direct competitor to Air New Zealand's NZ1 JFK to AKL next June. Photo / Supplied

"This is an interim strategy ahead of the 2025 to 2026 New York to Sydney service, non-stop.

"Qantas is using Auckland to feed the traffic ahead of their non-stop Sydney to New York launch."

By the time Qantas has delivery of their A350-1000s, there will be plenty of pilots used to flying Auckland to New York.

Hopefully by then Air New Zealand will have revamped their cabin offering. 2024 is expected to see the launch of the Skynest sleep pods, something that will be welcome as ultra-long haul becomes the norm.



Currently, 18 hours in lie-flat, premium cabin classes is not too much of a chore.



"You depart at five minutes to eleven from JFK. As it's a long overnight flight, for anyone flying in Business, it actually felt quite short. The Economy experience is not as kind," he says.



Having toured Hangar 22 design facility this weekend, Chui praises Air New Zealand's bold direction on trialling economy lie-flat options.



"The Skynest is a very unconventional product. Nothing like this has ever been seen before."

I saw the @FlyAirNZ new Business Class and Skynest economy lie flat mock up in person. They’re coming in 2024 to replace current product. The Skynest will be add on hour block purchase from Y and PY ticket. Business Luxe (pic 3) is at first row which is bigger than other J seat. pic.twitter.com/c2gqh9GWJM — Sam Chui (@SamChuiPhotos) September 20, 2022

However, with only six pods per flight, he sees it more as an "add-on", with passengers booking four hours at a time in the beds. With accommodation for only 18 passengers out of 210 per flight, it is hardly a solution to the ultra-long haul economy cabin.

"I feel Qantas Business may have the slight edge given the layout. But New Zealand will be bringing out a new offering in 2024 with a new Business layout." This is just in time, as competition heats up between Australia, New Zealand and the US East Coast.

However, Air New Zealand doesn't have to worry too much about Qantas' proposed direct rival flight.

"That [Qantas service] will be more about serving Australians rather than tapping into the New Zealand market."

Most seats will already be full of Sydney-siders on the short hop across the Tasman, before they make the 16 hour slog to Manhattan.

Sam Chui is an independent airline critic and runs the largest flight review channel on YouTube. Based out of the UAE, he has more than 4 million air miles and 2200 flights under his belt.