New things to do in NZ this summer: Nelson Tasman

Three days, three national parks and a whole lot of fun is on the menu with Wine Art and Wilderness. Photo / Supplied

Three days, three national parks and a whole lot of fun is on the menu with Wine Art and Wilderness. Photo / Supplied

1. Maitai Whare Iti, Maitai

These recently opened adventure cabins are nestled in the Maitai Valley on the back door of some of Nelson's most incredible mountain bike trails. They offer a range of cabins equipped with bike hooks and a wash station, and will cater for all types of riders.

Facebook: @cabinaccommodation

2. North Eatery, Upper Moutere

A quaint local restaurant at Heaphy Vineyard (formally Kahurangi Estate) in Upper Moutere, North Eatery focuses on organic, sustainable and delicious food "to fulfil your appetite and your soul''. The food is created by chef Rob Essenburg, who began his career in Chicago and moved to Aotearoa where he's worked at leading restaurants and is a Cuisine Top 100 Chef. The ambience is down to partner Jodi McIntyre, who has years of wine and hosting experience in high-end hotels and restaurants.

northeatery.weebly.com

Do go chasing waterfalls when you adventure with Canyoning Aotearoa. Photo / Adrien Paris

3. Canyoning Aotearoa, St Arnaud

In their first season, the three French and Kiwi operators of Canyoning Aotearoa want to see visitors abseiling, ziplining and jumping off waterfalls in Nelson Lakes National Park. Based at St Arnaud (1hr from Nelson), the trio has a longtime passion for the park's pristine Lake Rotoiti, native bush and beech forests – but especially for canyoning the cascading waterfalls and moss-covered rocks. They've gained a DoC concession and safety certification, and now offer half and full-day adventures.

canyoningaotearoa.com

4. Tilvery, Upper Moutere

Five beautifully appointed, self-contained cottages nestled in a stunning rural location between Nelson City and the Abel Tasman National Park. Each cottage has its own private terrace garden and is just minutes away from the seaside village of Māpua and in the heart of the Great Tasman Taste Trail. Check it out as a central place to base yourself while exploring the wider Nelson Tasman region.

tilvery.nz

Three days, three national parks and a whole lot of fun is on the menu with Wine Art and Wilderness. Photo / Supplied

5. Wine Art and Wilderness

Eat, drink and be weary? Certainly 1 and 2, maybe not 3. Zane Kennedy and Elissa Menzies' one-of-a-kind gourmet hiking experience takes visitors on three fully guided walks in three very different national parks over – you guessed – three days. The trips range from the golden sands of the Abel Tasman Coastal Track, views from Mt Arthur in Kahurangi, our second largest national park, to the native forest and alpine lakes of Nelson Lakes National Park. Fully catered, leisurely, informal and designed to cater for all levels of fitness, the tours are designed to provide an insight into local attractions, historical and contemporary New Zealand life and nature conservation.

wineartandwilderness.co.nz

Ewan McDonald

Check alert level restrictions, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz