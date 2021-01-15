New things to do in NZ this summer: Dunedin

Discover the best things to see, do and experience in Dunedin. Photo / DunedinNZ

1. EBB Dunedin, Central Dunedin

For some contemporary luxury, treat yourself to a night at the EBB Dunedin. It's a modern, boutique hotel, with cosy touches, and a great spot to relax and unwind. Named after the site's historic location on the edge of the now reclaimed Otago Harbour tidal flats, it features an atrium garden, exhibiting local and national artists. It's the perfect spot to sit back and grab one of the city's best cups of coffee or linger for a delicious main meal. Then, head back up to your room where you'll find plush super-king-sized beds to fall into. Bliss.

2. Wal's Plant Land, Mosgiel

Just off the beaten track in Mosgiel, you'll find Wal's Plant Land – one of the most impressive garden centres in NZ. But beyond being a great place to shop, it's also a picturesque spot for a fun round of 18-hole mini golf, a stress-relieving hour in the driving range or to take the kids for a hoon aboard the impressive mini steam train course. But the newest attraction at Wal's has been three years in the making and is certainly worth the wait. The new 50mx50m living maze features some 5000 Myrtus Luma evergreen plants and provides quite the challenge – you are almost guaranteed to get lost.

3. Cycle the Loop, Otago Harbour

If you're looking for an outdoor activity, it's hard to beat Cycling the Loop through Otago Harbour. You can either jump on your own wheels or hire them for the day and take in the stunning harbour (and all its hidden gems) at your own pace. The fully separated cycleway runs from the city, along the harbourside of the Otago Peninsula to Portobello. If you're game (and haven't filled up on too many cheese rolls) you can take the ferry from Portobello to Port Chalmers, with the chance to spot seals, albatross and penguins (bookings are essential). From there you can make your way back to the city on the West Harbour cycleway.

4. Steamer Basin Craft Brewery, Dunedin

After a day out exploring the city and its surrounds, enjoy a well-earned ale at the Steamer Basin Craft Brewery. Tucked into the hidden Bond St laneway (find it behind Princes St) you'll discover one of the gems in Dunedin's thriving brewery scene. Their stylish new taproom is the perfect spot to sample their work. Steamer Basin brews their much-loved beers using low-tech, traditional methods to make well-balanced pours. There's a wide selection of options available year-round, but be sure to sample one of their small-batch seasonal offerings – Rhubarb Saison for summer, anyone?

5. The Bell Hill Apartments, Central Dunedin

If you want to stay in the thick of the action in Dunedin, whilst still having a peaceful and luxurious stay – look no further. The Bell Hill Apartments underwent extensive redevelopment in 2021 and now feature three luxury apartments within the historical building. All three are completely unique with different themes. A highlight is the two-bedroom, two-floor John Campbell suite (named after the businessman who commissioned the building that opened in 1901, not the TVNZ Breakfast host), designed to reflect a well-travelled Victorian gentleman, with subtle tartans, plush deep-buttoned comfort, deliciously opulent leather and a nod to the orient with flashes of silver.

