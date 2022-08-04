The blue lagoons of New Caledonia welcome back tourists without any Covid-19 testing requirements. Photo / Sebastien Jermer, Unsplash

New Caledonia has dropped all vaccine requirements for New Zealand travellers.

As of Monday the final pandemic barriers to entry were dropped allowing travellers arriving by air to skip travel declarations or pre-testing requirements.

La Tontouta International Airport in Noumea says it will continue to distribute self-test RATs until the end of the month, but there are no more formal requirements for test on arrival.

The New Caledonia tourism board celebrated the end of paperwork and testing, which were seen as the last barrier to tourism, since mandatory quarantine was dropped in May.

BIG news! New Caledonia is open, with no restrictions! Everyone welcome 😁🌸Vaccinated & unvaccinated travellers NO LONGER have to fill out a compelling reason form, do RAT/PCR tests or sign a sworn statement. Bye paperwork, you won't be missed, welcome everyone, we missed you👋 pic.twitter.com/SMWmEdvmxH — New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie) (@NewCaledonia) August 3, 2022

In spite of this Now Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs recommends says it is still "highly recommended" that newly arrived travellers who are unwell should test and isolate for 5 days. Masks are still recommended at airports and busy public places, visited by vulnerable people.

For passengers travelling on to countries requiring pre-departure Covid-19 tests, there is a list of pharmacies administering 'supervised tests'.

Cruise ships are still being kept at bay. However, from this week, ships and yachts can return to the French overseas territory. Non EU nationals must have proof of travel insurance to enter.

Air New Zealand twice-weekly service to Noumea relaunched at the beginning of last month joining AirCalin's Auckland service which restarted in May.