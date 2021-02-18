Napier Art Deco events go ahead in spite of Festival cancellation

Art Deco revival: Some scheduled events like the Deco Belles bike ride will be going ahead as planned. Photo / Supplied

While Napier's Art Deco Festival was officially cancelled over uncertain Covid-19 restrictions, many events plan to go ahead following the regions return to Alert Level 1.

Over twenty events will go ahead this weekend at celebrated period venues such as the Mission Estate and Masonic Hotel.

Like the plot twist of an Agatha Christie whodunit – rumours of the 1930s-themed festival's demise have been grossly exaggerated.

"We already have guests here ready to have a wonderful time in Hawke's Bay," said Hawke's Bay Tourism Chief Executive Hamish Saxton.

Scheduled events including the Deco Belles bike ride and the Ritz Street party would go ahead, said Saxton. There would also be several new, independent events, which have been confirmed on the festival fringe.

"The reduction in Covid-19 Alert Levels means we can still put on a show for visitors to the region." he said.

The event which attracts 40,000 visitors to Hawke's Bay each year, was cancelled on Wednesday morning. After scrapping the first two days' of festival activities, chairwoman Barbara Arnott called the event off "to give certainty to the hundreds of entertainers, artists, contractors, event venues and suppliers."

Following a move on Alert Levels, the rag-time festival was quick to get back on its feet.

With a fine forecast, there will be plenty of free and open-air events for the public to enjoy on the town's Marine Parade.

For those who continue their travel plans to Hawke's Bay this week, visitors are advised to continue safe public hygiene and contact tracing under Level 1 guidelines.

CONFIRMED ART DECO FRINGE EVENTS

•Not so Common Deco: Thurs 18 February

•Prohibition Casino: Thurs 18 February

•MacRag Time at the Common Room: Thurs 18 February (Free)

•Art Deco Jazz at the Cabana: Thurs 18 February

•Down Argentine Way: Thurs 18, Fri 19, Sat 20 February (please phone 027 5829 925 to book)

•At the Pictures: Top Hat: Thurs 18, Fri 19, Sat 20, Sun 21 February

•At the Pictures: Ninotchka: Thurs 18, Fri 19, Sat 20, Sun 21 February

•CAN-Do Deco: Thurs 18 February – Thurs 11 March (Free)

•Plus Four Golf Tournament: Fri 19 February

•Aunty's Maara Kai: Fri 19 February

•Tom Sainsbury & Dj Corysco at the Common Room: Fri 19 February (Free)

•Nicole & High Society Swingers at the Cabana: Fri 19 February

•Port O Call High Tea: Thurs 18, Fri 19, Sat 20, Sun 21 February

•Brunch with Style at the County Hotel: Fri 19 & Sat 20 February

•Ahuriri Dinner: Fri 19 & Sat 20 February

•Par2 Mini Golf: Fri 19, Sat 20, Sun 21 February

•Deco Belles: Sat 20 February (Free)

•Charter Parade: Sat 20 February 12.30pm (Parade from Emerson St to the Sound Shell) (Free)

•Madcap Block Party at the Common Room: Sat 20 February (Free)

•Hastings Art Deco & Earthquake Walk: Sat 20 February (Meet at Hastings iSite)

•'The Ritz' Street Party @ Market Street: Sat 20 February (Free)

•Nicole & The High Society Swingers: Sat 20 February

•The Mission Art Deco Party: Sat 20 February (SOLD OUT)

•Napier Municipal Theatre Viewing: Sat 20 February 9am – 3pm & Sun 21 February 9am – 1.30pm (Free)

•Lazy Sunday at the Common Room: Sun 21 February (Free)

•Tea with the Stars: Sun 21 February