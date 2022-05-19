The mum's trick for getting a toddler's passport photo has been viewed more than 10 million times. Photo / 123rf

One mum's trick for taking a passport photo of her toddler has gone viral on Tiktok.

If you've ever tried to make a toddler do something they don't want to do, you'll know how impossible it can be.

Getting a wriggly young child to sit still and look straight for a passport photo is a challenge.

One mum has revealed a workaround in a video on her Tiktok account @thecarlinfamily captioned: "How to take passport pictures of toddlers."

In the video, the husband attempts to put their young daughter Aubrey in a chair in front of a white background.

However, Aubrey isn't having a bar of it, kicking and crying whenever he tries to sit her down.

So, the husband throws a white sheet over his body, sits on the chair and holds his daughter on his lap. Content, she sits quietly, looking seriously at the camera.

The video then shows the resulting picture, printed out.

They then showed the end result, asking: "Passport pic or mugshot".

Many viewers loved the trick, which has been viewed more than 10 million times.

"Wow that's a literal genius," commented one person.

"Omg why didn't I think of that," wrote another.

However, some people claimed the photo would never be accepted as a passport photo.

"That picture will not be accepted as a passport picture," one person wrote. "First the background has to be plain white no creases especially that big. Second the sheet is over her. So no will not be accepted," they added.

People quickly jumped in, saying they had used a similar tactic for their children, and photos had been accepted.

"They're more lenient with babies and toddlers because you can't expect them to sit still like adult would," commented one person.

Others claimed that it would depend what country you were in.

"In the UK that would have NOT been accepted," one person said.