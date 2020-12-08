Mount Everest grows by metre in joint China Nepal survey

The Hillary Step: Mount Everest has gained another metre in the first Joint Nepalese and Chinese survey . Photo / Supplied

The world's tallest mountain is higher than originally thought. A joint Nepalese-Chinese survey joined forces to measure the highest point at their borders, finding the new official height to be 8,848.86 metres – an increase on both countries' previous estimates.

This is a growth of almost a metre on the measurement made by the Survey of India in 1954, following Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay's historic climb. It is also a large increase on China's more conservative estimate, which recorded the actual height of the mountain to be almost four and a half metres shorter, accounting for snow and pack ice.

The new measurement is a huge moment for Nepal, having sent their first survey team to the top of the Mountain. The team from Kathmandu who made their ascent in May were the first party to reach the summit in 2020, due to pandemic restrictions on mountaineering.

The new and final height was calculated following the completion of China's own survey, from Tibetan side of the mountain.

The joint expedition was announced following a visit to Nepal by Chinese President Xi Jinping last year, and the two countries agreed to jointly announce the height based on shared findings.

For years Nepal has said there had been pressure from Beijing to accept their shorter measurement, officials told the BBC. However they saw the joint survey effort was a chance to "set the record straight once and for all".

The challenge of measuring the height comes not only from mountain conditions but also because of the areas high tectonic activity. The Himalayan mountains sit at the fold of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates which are moving together.

Congrat to all Chinese Geo professionals and specially Chen Gang and Wang wei for summit on mt. Everest and Historic victory over Everest. I think all of us Surveyors around the world should be proud of this work.18/05/11, 22/05/19 and 27/05/20 are historical day for Mt Everest pic.twitter.com/XSR43mhEyv — khim Lal Gautam (@gautamkhimlal) May 27, 2020

Mountaineering parties suggested Everest may have been altered during the devastating 2015 Earthquake, which killed almost 9000 people measuring 7.8 magnitude.

The new official height is likely to change again and require remeasuring.

However, far from futile, the Nepalese survey team was happy to risk life and limb for the process of getting their country's first official records of their highest point.

On the early hours of May 22, head surveyor Khim Lal Gautam recalled being the eerie quiet of being first up the mountain. "There was nobody there when we reached the top," he told the South China Morning Post. He did not have much time to dwell on the moment, however, having to get to work in -43C temperatures.

Everest may have gained a metre but Gautam lost a toe to the mountain in the process. The climber leading the measurement suffered frostbite which cost him the digit, showing the mountain may be taller but no less dangerous than originally thought.

Nepal's team used new technologies developed in New Zealand to establish their new, accurate measurement. GPS receivers and software from University of Otago's School of Surveying and Land Information New Zealand, helped overcome the challenges caused by the landlocked site and shifts from the 2015 earthquakes.

"Mount Everest holds immense national pride for the Nepalese," said Otago University's Dr Chris Pearson. "It has been immensely gratifying to support local surveyors reach this goal."

New Zealand's ambassador to Nepal David Pine praised the "enduring connections" between the countries that helped form the partnership between the Nepalese Government and the University of Otago.

"Our support for this project honours [Edmund Hillary's] and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa's legacy, as well as underlining the warmth of contemporary New Zealand-Nepal relations," he said.