Mother with autism claims 'body shaming' from US theme park staff

Breedlove claims she was handed a 5-year ban over the length of her shorts. Photo / TikTok

A woman claims she was kicked out of a popular theme park in the US, after the park's manager and a police officer deemed her shorts and T-shirt outfit combo inappropriate.

Taking to social media, Bailey Breedlove from Colorado shared a video of the altercation with the female officer about her outfit, which has since gone viral.

According to Breedlove's video, the female officer said her shorts were "too short" while the woman's 11-year-old daughter sat beside her.

It appears the young girl was brought to tears over the confrontation, which occurred at a Six Flags theme park in Oklahoma City on April 30.

Breedlove, who is autistic said that after the officer allegedly called for backup, a park manager arrived.

"I was told I needed to go buy new shorts," she wrote.

"Then your incompetent manager showed up and began body shaming me. I was told I needed to go buy new shorts, which I am not obligated to purchase anything I don't want to.

"Then I was threatened with criminal trespassing when I agreed to buy new shorts so my family could enjoy their vacation."

Breedlove claims that until she was approached by the office and park manager, she had been walking around the park for several hours with no complaints about her shorts.

Following the altercation, Breedlove said her daughter started "crying hysterically thinking her mother was about to be arrested".

"You policies are vague and confusing and the way you body shame and discriminate is unlawful," Breedlove wrote.

"I paid a lot of money at your park for our family vacation and I believe I deserve a refund for the trauma caused to my family over a pair of shorts on a hot day."

Breedlove said they decided to start filming the incident so they would have a video of the "unlawful tactics" and report them to the Oklahoma police department.

Following the video going viral on TikTok and Facebook, Breedlove revealed she had since spoken to the Oklahoma Police Department captain and was told it was not an Oklahoma City police officer who had confronted her at the park.

Six Flags have been contacted for a statement.