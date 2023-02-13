The corruption present in a destination can be an important factor to consider. Photo / Unsplash

The corruption present in a destination can be an important factor to consider. Photo / Unsplash

Nothing dampens a holiday like having to bribe officials, watch out for drug trafficking or get caught up in civil unrest.

When it comes to corruption, some destinations are better off than others according to Transparency International.

In an effort to combat global corruption, the Berlin-based non-profit designed a Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), in order to rank countries according to the level of corruption present.

By measuring several markers of corruption, countries are given a score from 0 to 100. Markes include civil conflict, low security, poor governance, and weak institutions.

10 Most Corrupt Countries in the World

1. Somalia (12)

A lack of central government and the ongoing conflict has positioned Somalia as one of the three most corrupt countries for two years running. According to the United Nations, more than 70 per cent of Somalia’s government assets had been exploited and diverted for private gains.

2. Syria (13)

War in Syria has led to the nation receiving a wave of relief and opposing forces from international organisations, which has created an environment rife with mismanagement and corruption.

3. South Sudan (13)

In 2011, this oil-rich country become a republic but just two years later, in 2013, it descended into civil war. Since then, corruption has been a major issue, with president Salva Kiir claiming more than US$4 billion has been stolen from the state through embezzlement, and bureaucratic corruption.

4. Venezuela (14)

With great wealth can come great causes for conflict, which, for Venezuela, has been the case. As a result, the nation has endured food insecurity, overcrowding, insufficient infrastructure and government officials accused of drug trafficking and other crimes.

5. Yemen (16)

Regardless of who started the war in Yemen, the conflict has wreaked havoc on the nation, creating a humanitarian crisis and system of exploitation within the government.

Also on the list, all with a CIP of 17 were Burundi, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti, North Korea, and Libya rounding out the top 10.

10 Least Corrupt Countries in the World

On the other end of the spectrum, Transparency International’s index also includes the countries with the lowest reported markers of corruption in 2022.

Demark, Finland and New Zealand are all tied for first place with CPIs of 88. This is followed by Norway (84) Singapore (83) and Sweden (83).

Also in the top 10 are Switzerland, Netherlands, Germany and Ireland.

Australia is ranked 13th (75), while the United Kingdom is 18th (73) and America is ranked 24th (69).