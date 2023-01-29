Philip Wyndham enjoys a bike trail with Adventure South NZ. Photo / Supplied

Philip Wyndham is the General Manager of Adventure South NZ, a company that specialises in guided small group tours and unearthing the best of Aotearoa.

At Adventure South NZ, we explore some of New Zealand’s most loved or unknown corners by bike, foot, kayak or even raft.

Essentially, we go “behind the locked gate” of small towns and remote New Zealand to champion the local highlights, as well as the food, wine and interesting accommodation.

Philip Wyndham on The Old Ghost Road. Photo / Supplied

The pandemic has allowed many Kiwis to see the benefits of a guide and having someone on hand to take care of all the logistics. Pre-pandemic only 15 per cent of guests were Kiwis, yet this summer we are at 45 per cent. It’s been incredibly humbling to receive such support.

Most guests book a trip to experience the incredible scenery or to enjoy a specific trail. Post-travel, guests are extremely appreciative of our guides’ ability to bring the spirit of a place to life.

Every itinerary has a few special moments or experiences we don’t list on the notes - we love the element of surprise. For example, we visit a family and their hazelnut farm for morning tea on the Alps to Ocean Trail, and stop for a delicious meal with a local artist couple at their impressive home on the West Coast Wilderness trail. The rest you’ll have to discover when you book.

Adventure South NZ explores New Zealand by bike, foot, kayak and raft. Photo / Supplied

Personally, I don’t think you can beat the journey, variety, challenge and accommodation on the Alps to Ocean Classic itinerary. Be it summer or winter or even our alternative Ocean to Alps version - this cycling trail delivers every time and in every way.

If you haven’t experienced a trail before, talk to us and let’s chat through a suitable itinerary. Then book and commit. That’s the best incentive to make you get out on your bike to consistently train or practise.

This summer we are celebrating our 30th anniversary of delivering hiking and cycling experiences across the North, South and even Rakiura Stewart islands. This is a milestone I am very proud to be a part of. We have also just finished the audit process of our trips to move to a carbon-neutral model, which is an exciting development. Plus, we are working on three new itineraries across the North and South islands, incorporating both hiking and cycling.

Adventure South NZ are New Zealand’s cycling and hiking holiday specialists. See more at adventuresouth.co.nz