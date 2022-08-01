Women used in the image promoting body positivity claim their images were used and edited without their permission. Photo / Supplied, Spanish Ministry for Equality

Spain's body positivity campaign has backfired spectacularly after a model claimed the government ad used her image without permission and airbrushed out her fake leg.

The advert by the Spanish Ministry of Equality was published last week to promote body positivity and beach holidays. "Summer is ours too" read the slogan over an image of diverse women with non-standard bodies at the beach.

On Friday model and equality activist Sian Green-Lord was left "shaken" after friends recognised her in the advert.

Green-Lord says her image was used without her permission, she suspects, directly from her instagram. Her prosthetic limb had also been photoshopped out of the image.

"I don't even know how to even explain the amount of anger that I'm feeling right now," she told the Guardian, "I'm literally shaking, I'm so angry."

The model from the UK had her right leg amputated after being hit by a taxi while on holiday in New York in 2013.

Con que "el verano tambien es nuestro". Al igual que la imágen y manipulación que le han hecho a Sian Green-Lord sin su permiso pic.twitter.com/zvb0onut0z — Zikade (@zikade_art) July 31, 2022

Green-Lord is not the first woman to say her image was used without permission.

Nyome Nicholas-Williams a model and activist from London said the ministry's use of her image was "downright disrespectful".

"It really is deflating and then on top of that having to fight on my own to get paid."

"Do I not deserve to be paid for the usage of said image?"

Both women knew each other and had worked together on professional shoots before but were shocked to appear in a government advertisement, without any prior knowledge.

A third woman Juliet FitzPatrick, who had received a double mastectomy said her face had been photoshopped onto another woman's body.

"I have no breasts," wrote FitzPatrick who was unhappy to see her face had been placed on a body that had a single mastectomy.

"I am furious if the image has been used without my consent."

Australian paralympic swimmer Jessica Smith waded in, calling the decision "so wrong and gross on many levels."

She called out the advert for editing the bodies of the models and failing to ask permission for their images.

The artist commissioned by the Spanish government was credited as Arte Mapache, who describes her work as "Fat artivism and body diversity".

The graphic designer was reportedly paid a fee of €4,490 ($7,290) for the picture.

Over the weekend Mapache reached out to the models whose images she had used without permission and also a graphic design company whose font she had used without licensing.

"I would like to publicly apologise to the models for having been inspired by their photographs for the "Summer is ours too" campaign and for having used an unlicensed typeface," se wrote.

"Given the - justified - controversy over the image rights in the illustration, I have decided that the best way to make amends for the damages that may have resulted from my actions is to share out the money I received for the work and give equal parts to the people in the poster," the artist said.

"I accept my mistakes and that is why I am now trying to repair the damage caused."

Nicholas-Williams said she was happy to have 'inspired' the artwork, however she should have been contacted before using the image and remunerated for it. A trip to Spain for a photoshoot would have been a nice extra, she told the Guardian.

The Spanish Government has yet to comment on the matter.

The campaign was launched to tackle hostility towards women with non-typical bodies and promote body positivity at Spanish beaches.

"Fatphobia, hatred and the questioning of non-normative bodies - particularly those of women, something that's most prevalent in the summertime," said the ministry.