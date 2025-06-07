Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

How to travel Switzerland without breaking the bank

By Agnes Groonwald
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Oeschinensee Panorama Hike (Kandersteg) With a little planning and a car, you can cut costs and discover some of Switzerland’s most beautiful spots. Photo / Agnes Groonwald

Oeschinensee Panorama Hike (Kandersteg) With a little planning and a car, you can cut costs and discover some of Switzerland’s most beautiful spots. Photo / Agnes Groonwald

Switzerland is one of the most atmospheric and expensive countries you’ll visit in Europe, but there are ways to cut costs, writes Agnes Groonwald.

If you visit in the summer months, a peak time for adventure-seekers and road-trippers, it can be a challenge to find destinations that won’t blow your

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel