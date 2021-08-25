Mobile phone fire on Alaska Airlines flight sparks evacuation on runway

The incident took place aboard an Air Alaska 737, shortly after landing. Photo / Unsplash, Arkin Si

The phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off, the carrier said Tuesday.

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger's phone "overheated and began sparking" after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 pm on Monday and was waiting for a gate.

The crew used fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking. Lane said crew members deployed the plane's evacuation slides due to "hazy" conditions inside the cabin and that passengers slid down them to get out.

Just talked with a passenger on Alaska Airlines flight 751, where a fire broke out in the plane after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. A passenger’s cell phone caught on fire, an Alaska Airlines official tells @KIRO7Seattle . We’re live at SeaTac at 11. pic.twitter.com/qeNHq4g17Z — Kevin Ko (@NewsWithKevin) August 24, 2021

"The passenger was 2-3 rows behind me on the opposite side. It was like a smoke machine," said traveller Maddy Harrison.

"Flight attendants did an excellent job and all passengers were very calm."

Video claiming to be of an Alaska Airlines crew member on flight 751 shows the air steward walking a fire extinguisher through a smoke-filled cabin.

Airport Police said the phone was "burned beyond recognition," in a statement to The Seattle Times.

"However, during an interview with one of our Port of Seattle Police officers, the passenger volunteered the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, we could not confirm it by looking at the remains of the device."

Passengers were taken by bus to the terminal, and two received treatment at a hospital, Lane said.

The Airport later updated their statement to say injuries were minor and "scrapes and bruises were reported".

There were 129 passengers and six crew members onboard.

Mobile phone manufacturer Samsung has not commented on the incident.

- Associated Press, with additional reporting