MIQ lottery: Dual nationality holders get double dip at spaces

Kiwis holding two passports may be at an advantage in the new MIQ allocation system. Photo / Getty Images

Travellers with two passports have an unfair advantage in the MIQ scramble, doubling their chances of a coveted spot.

At 11am this morning a new batch of MIQ allocations will become available.

30,000 applicants are expected to apply for under 3700 spaces, giving applicants odds of 8 to 1 of getting a place. However, some travellers are at an unfair advantage, say travel experts.

Travel Consultant Jeremy Matthews from at World Travellers Motueka told RNZ that holders of multiple passports have more chances of being allocated a space.

"In the MIQ system you are able to register your NZ passport but another way is registering your [second] passport separately with the MIQ allocation," Matthews told RNZ.

"A caveat is that you must also have permanent residence associated with that second passport."

The process for New Zealanders with a second passport to associate their residency is a relatively quick, approximately two weeks in the UK.

"This doubles your chance of getting a space in the new MIQ virtual lobby system which was introduced three weeks ago," he said.

The consultant is also advising travellers to share MIQ allocation with other returnees to apply together boost their chances.

"I had a party last week of four individuals, they all had dual UK/NZ passports. They logged in on eight separate devices and were able to get themselves a place," he told RNZ.

Some New Zealanders are entering MIQ lottery before being allocated Immigration Client Numbers. Registering with their numbers as "TBA - to be advised" they are able to return to the winning ticket at a later date to use the allocation, says Matthews.

30,000 applicants are expected to apply for under 3700 MIQ spaces. Photo / Dean Purcell.

While the new system was introduced to plug loopholes in the booking system, the new system has its own quirks that travellers are turning to their advantage.

"That's what this system has forced people into doing, is to find ways around it to increase their odds," he said.

Joint Head of MIQ Megan Main says that the new MIQ Lobby has improved the system to address speed advantages or bot usage and stop the need to refresh searches.

"Although the new lobby system should improve user experience, it is not a silver bullet — it will not fix the issue of supply and demand," she said.

If multiple passport holders are able to submit more than one application, it will have the effect of inflating the waiting lines further.

MIQ and MBIE have been contacted regarding these practices.