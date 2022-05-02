Great Walk trampers should plan ahead and have backup dates to avoid disappointment says DoC. Photo / Getty Images

It's the quick and the dead on booking day for Fiordland's premiere tramping route.

All 22320 bunks have filled up across the 186 day season.

The Milford Track has filled with hikers in under 14 mins, as the 30th Great Walk season officially opens.

At 9.30 this morning the first trail went on sale to trampers around the world, looking to claim New Zealand's biggest prize for hikers.

"The Milford track in particular always has very high demand," says Ross Shearer, DoC's Booking Service Manager.

After two seasons of closed borders and domestic-only access to the network, trampers were joined by international bookers, trying to secure bunks on New Zealand's best known hike.

Milford broke records last year, booking out in under 15 minutes for the first time. The added pressure from international bookings has only upped competition for the famous Fiordland hike.

"One country I'd expect to see a lift from is Australia," says Sheerer. "As our closest neighbours, the access is so much easier."

The Great Walk Season runs from September 2022 to April 2023, by which time borders are expected to be fully open to the rest of the world.

With leisure travellers from 60 additional countries now free to enter the country, there is the potential of walkers logging on from even further afield to secure their summer hiking plans.

Shearer says that he feels sorry for hikers unable to secure their first choice, but the strict numbers are kept to conserve the landscape.

"We try to protect the beauty of those places the Great Walks pass through."

There are only 120 walkers in the bunks between Lake Te Anau and Sandfly point, at any one time.

However, Sheerer says the Great Walk system has plenty of options and availability for walkers, who have a couple of backup dates and walks in mind.

"The good thing is there are 10 great walks and outside of those high demand walks and peak seasons there's always plenty of spaces."

The next group of walks opening for booking from 9:30 tomorrow morning are the Lake Waikaremoana Track, Heaphy Track and Routeburn Track.

30 Years of Great Walks

Since the Great Walk network first opened with seven trails in 1992, the programme has grown to encompass ten tracks from Tongariro to Rakiura Stewart Island.

"The outdoors and nature are a core part of our identity as New Zealanders and the origins of these walks are testament to this," said Conservation minister Kiri Allan, who marked the milestone last week.

There is now an 11th Great Walk - the Hump Ridge Track - getting ready to join the network in Tuatapere.

"This coming season we look forward to welcoming overseas visitors on these walks once again," she said.

Great demand: All 22000 bunks over Milford's Great walk season have filled up on opening day. Photo / Getty Images

Up your odds of bagging a Great Walk

Be prepared is Ross Shearer's advice to those planning a Great Walk holiday this year. Talking to Newstalk ZB, he said having a number of dates or trails can be helpful to avoid disappointment.

"If you don't get your first choice always think about what other walks might be useful."

Another tip is check back 30 minutes after bookings open, if the dates you want aren't available.

"If people are holding spaces and they haven't completed their bookings or they changed their minds, those spaces go back into the general pool. You will sometimes see some spots re-appear."

Make sure you create your account well in advance as the website gets a huge influx of people trying to reset passwords in the last 15 minutes.

"Have your account set up, know your password, know the dates you want to book and be quick on your fingers," he says. "Good luck!"