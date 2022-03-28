PADI, the world’s largest scuba diving training agency, is now helping students become mermaids. Video / NZ Herald

Last year, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) set a Guinness Book of World Records in China for pulling off the largest underwater mermaid show.

That's right, mermaids.

On April 28, Atlantis Sanya resort hosted over 100 mermaids to celebrate the resort and hotel's third anniversary.

Although the magical creatures were not a trick of the light or the result of some intense plastic surgery. The process to become a real-life Ariel is far simpler. In fact, it's as easy as taking a course.

PADI is one of the latest diving associations to start offering 'mermaid courses', which teach ocean-loving people aged 6 and older how to mermaid.

For PADI Mermaids, it's not just about earning their tail and sharing beautiful imagery but saving their 'home'.

Mermaids are often strong advocates for marine sustainability who love teaching people about causes such as coral bleaching and microplastics.

With official mermaid dive centres spread around the world, you can make your next trip even more unforgettable by becoming a certified mermaid.

Mermaids aren't just in it for the tails, they are also passionate advocates for ocean sustainability. Photo / Supplied

Seven magical places you can become a mermaid

1. Maui, Hawaii

If mermaids did exist, we bet they would flock to the warm, clear waters of Maui in Hawaii. Here,

Mindful Mermaids

, led by PADI Mermaid Instructor Laura Ferguson, teaches you how to feel confident and learn to love the great Pacific Ocean. Here, you'll learn about Maui's diverse marine life, learn how to flip your tail and get the ultimate Instagram travel pictures.

2. Maamutaa Island, Maldives

Few places are better suited to learn how to mermaid than an overwater villa at

Pullman Maldives Maautaa

. Here, the PADI Dive Resort caters to mermaids of all experience levels, from new tails to expert divers. If your little one is under 6 years old, or not ready to dive deep, you can still meet the mermaids of Maamutaa for a swim.

3. Adelaide, Australia

Make your first post-pandemic trip over the ditch unforgettable by becoming an official PADI mermaid.

Mermaid Mizuko

works with

PADI Dive Center Adelaide Scuba

to provide customised mermaiding courses for every skill level. Become a mer-family, or drop the kids off for the day and take the time to explore the region's top vineyards and restaurants.

Being a magical mermaid isn't just for women. Photo / Supplied

4. Florida, USA

With warm waters and white sandy beaches, it's no surprise you'll find many mermaids in the sunshine state. For the mermaid-obsessed, go on a

four-day retreat

in Florida Springs led by PADI Mermaid Instructors Brandee Anthony and Kayleigh McBride. When not learning how to mermaid, you can pass the time practising yoga, meditation, breathwork and hypnotherapy.

5. Koh Samui, Thailand

A lot has changed in Thailand since your last visit, including an opportunity to add some mer-magic into your trip.

Mermaid Instructor Trainer Lukia Lu

is opening Thailand's first Mermaid centre where visitors can learn all the underwater tips and tricks and take a dream-worthy set of holiday pictures.

6. Cozumel, Mexico

Escape the winter and pursue your mermaid dreams at Freedive Cozumel, which are hosting MerWeek Cozumel this July. Running from July 15 to 22, 2022, mermaids of all levels are invited to gather on the island for seven days of mermaid workshops, local conservation activities and other relaxing activities. During the rest of the year, you can also grab a

mer-vacation package

with all-inclusive plans.

7. Tenerife, Spain

This Spanish spot may be known for its diverse landscapes but the Canary Islands are a well-kept secret best explored underwater. Ocean lovers can turn their dreams into a reality at

PADI Dive Resort Tenerife Diving Academy

, which offers a course that includes stretching and relaxation, mermaid tail testing and a skills workshop.