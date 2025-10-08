Celestyal Journey. Photo / Chris Stead

Celestyal is about delivering hassle-free transfers to great destinations, delivering you well fed, entertained and at a bargain price. It’s a perfect mix for families. You get to see a host of great destinations without having to worry about the logistics.

The Celestyal Journey Mediterranean experience begins in Athens regardless of the itinerary, and then either heads out to the Greek Islands or up the Adriatic Sea. Our journey went from Athens to Kotor (Montenegro), then Split (Croatia), Venice (Italy), before circling back to Athens via Katakolo (aka Olympia).

Destination driven

We got started on the streets of Athens, tasting local treats and blowing the kids’ minds with historical wonders like the Acropolis and Ancient Agora. The weather was deep into the 30s; blue skies unblemished by clouds and I’ll never forget sitting in the shadows of the Parthenon, watching the sun set with my family over the birthplace of democracy.

The Acropolis in Athens. Photo / Unsplash

Kotor was magnificent and was where we did one of our two excursions. We climbed one of the world’s great roads – the Serpentine – up to magnificent views, then circled back through key towns in the country’s history, and the beach, before a walking tour of the wondrous Kotor old town.

The bay of Kotor. Photo / Unsplash

Split’s walled fortress was equally as mind-blowing, surrounded by markets and swimming beaches that the kids loved. Venice was as gorgeous as always, but a logistical nightmare – despite the thrill of the visit, tough new requirements on tender transfers and insane crowds make me suspect it will be dropped from future itineraries in favour of the beautiful – if less unique – Bari.

Split in Croatia. Photo / Unsplash

Olympia returned us to ancient wonders, and what a joy it was to run the “OG” 100m sprint with my kids, who didn’t even pretend to let me win.

Benefits of small ships

There are pros and cons to both big and small ships. Celestyal Journey’s relatively svelte dimensions ensure it can enter smaller harbours and stay longer than larger vessels. I don’t think I’ll ever forget the dawn entry into Kotor, for example. A long, peaceful glide between formidable mountains, exotic stone churches and historic buildings running the line where rock kisses water.

There’s also a greater sense of community on board smaller ships. You see the same guests and staff repeatedly, allowing you to form friendships as you enjoy a momentous life experience together, be it exploring the canals of Venice or competing in trivia.

For kids and parents alike, this communal feel creates a sense of security and comfort. Importantly, it gives the kids a better chance of making friends, which they did despite the language barriers.

The kids racing in Athens. Photo / Chris Stead

Small in stature, big of heart

On the flip side, smaller ships like Celestyal Journey don’t have the diversity of facilities and activities of their bigger counterparts. The ship is more of a conduit to adventure, rather than the adventure itself.

For our family, who were all about making the most of the port experiences, that wasn’t an issue. Plus, Celestyal Journey still has plenty to do. There are sport courts, with basketball, tennis and football for the kids to enjoy. A large, central, undercover pool on the top deck has two hot tubs nearby (plus there’s an adults-only pool on the aft deck).

The Stead family exploring Venice. Photo / Chris Stead

The older kids club mainly offered video games, so our children (aged 14, 12 and 9) skipped it in favour of other activities. Arts and crafts, dance lessons, karaoke, the impressive live shows and more – all of which we, the adults, enjoyed, too. You’ll never want for something to do on Celestyal Journey, with bars, discos and dance parties going through to midnight.

Dining delights

Cruising and eating go hand-in-hand, but from a pure logistics perspective, when you’re travelling with family it’s one of the huge perks. I really enjoyed the dining on Celestyal Journey. The main buffet offers a diverse and Greek-inspired experience for breakfast and lunch (feta, olives, etc), then a different themed dinner each night.

Alternatively, the a la carte experience offers tasty food (if small portions). Speciality dining was a little hit-and-miss; the experience at Grill Seekers and the Smoked Olive was wonderful, food, staff and atmosphere. However, Pink Moon was a bit lifeless on both fronts.

I did absolutely love the little hole-in-the-wall by the pool, however. Pizza and gyros on demand were lifesavers when you return to the ship after walking thousands of steps around a port.

Gyros are the perfect food after a day of exploring. Photo / Unsplash

Journey worth taking

When the eating, exploring and endless activities came to an end, we slept like logs. Our Junior Dream Suite was surprisingly spacious, with comfortable beds, a large bathroom, plenty of living space and a very big balcony. The kids had one room, with my wife and I enjoying some privacy next door.

Each day, we’d return to spotless rooms; our mess somehow ordered and ready to rock. It’s the kind of easy travel experience you want as a family. It’s true my memories are less about Celestyal the ship and more about the journey of where we went, who we met and what we did. But isn’t that a good thing?

The journalist travelled courtesy of Celestyal Cruise Lines.