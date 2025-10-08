Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Mediterranean cruise with kids: How Celestyal Journey makes family travel simple

Chris Stead
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A cruise can be packed with activity if you wish. Photo / Chris Stead

A cruise can be packed with activity if you wish. Photo / Chris Stead

Exploring the pristine waters of the Eastern Mediterranean with your kids is the stuff of dreams, and Celestyal helps make them a reality, writes Chris Stead.

When I first dreamt of taking my kids on a Mediterranean adventure, it’s their future faces I could see clearly in my mind.

I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save