Maruia River writers' retreat in New Zealand's best travel deals

Save space in your diary for a tranquil Maruia River writers' retreat. Photo / Supplied

Passport to happiness

Kiwi and Australian passport holders can save $200pp on Abel Tasman National Park three-day and five-day guided walking and/or kayaking trips booked now for spring and summer adventures. Travel between September 1 and December 20 or between March 20 and May 1 next year. This special deal also applies to Wilson Abel Tasman's "Great Taste Trio" and their new and more adventurous five-day Kayak & Walk — Limited Edition trip. You'll stay in beachfront lodges. Book and pay in full by midnight on May 31.

Contact: Wilsons Abel Tasman National Park, 0800 223 582, info@abeltasman.co.nz or abeltasman.co.nz/landing-pages/early-bird

Kids stay free in Christchurch

Family-friendly rooms are ready for bookings at Rydges Latimer Christchurch — and the hotel is offering perks such as full buffet breakfasts for the grownups and free breakfast and accommodation for their children aged under 12. Based on two adults and two children staying, the nightly room rate starts at $207.

Contact: Rydges Latimer Christchurch, (03) 379 6760 or 0800 176 176, reservations-rydgeslatimerchristchurch@evt.com or book at rydges.com/accommodation/new-zealand/latimer-christchurch/offers/ hotel/family-getaway-at-rydges-christchurch

Sights of the South

The Ultimate South Island Combo is a seven-night, eight-day adventure exploring Te Anau, Milford and Doubtful Sounds, Queenstown and Stewart Island. Priced from $1649pp, twin-share, the package has been discounted by almost $600. Highlights include an encounter with kiwi, wandering through a native bird sanctuary, touring glow-worm caves, cruising aboardahistoric steamship and lunching at Walter's Peak. Book by August 31. Travel between July 9 and September 30.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/nz-holidaysathome-south-island-combo-cmptnz0521

A hotel called Quest

Quest Apartments are celebrating the June opening of their newest hotel on Auckland's North Shore, by offering travellers a $125 per night deal foraStudio Room, plus triple Air NZ Airpoints. All June stays at the hotel, recently completed at 215 Shakespeare Rd, enjoy the Studio Room opening offer.

Contact: Quest Apartments, 0800 944 400 or questapartments.co.nz

Writers' retreat, Murchison

The luxurious and tranquil Maruia River Retreat, just south of Murchison, has filled its winter diary with tempting long weekend activities. Choose from wellness retreats that immerse you in yoga, nature walks, superb food and personal pampering, or a writers' workshop or one, two and three-night escapes that make the most of late autumn in the retreat's forest setting. Prices start at $790 foracouple's one-night escape (single supplements available). All-inclusive three-night packages range from $1590pp, twin-share to $1950pp, twin-share.

Contact: Maruia River Retreat, (03) 523 9323 or (027) 563 3143, contact@maruia.co.nz or maruia.co.nz/events

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com