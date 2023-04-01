Stay in the same resorts as MAFS' couples, such as as the Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley. Photo / Supplied

As another tumultuous season of Married at First Sight Australia comes to a close, Herald Travel takes a look back at our favourite locations from the series... where you can book a romantic - or not - stay, too.

Bronte and Harrison’s honeymoon - Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort, Hunter Valley, NSW

Honeymooning at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort in the Hunter Valley wine region, chip off the old block Harrison may not have had his usual clubs and pubs to frequent, but there was at least an onsite gym to keep his biceps taut. He and Bronte also had three swimming pools, two restaurants, a golf course and two bars at their disposal. No doubt H-dawg frequented the latter, graciously accepting girls’ phone numbers only to heroically delete them later. oakshotels.com

Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort is located in the Hunter Valley wine region in NSW. Photo / Destination NSW

Caitlin and Shannon’s honeymoon: Palazzo Versace Golf Coast

Remember when Shannon thought he’d been left a personally written note from Gianni Versace - dead since 1997 - because he was honeymooning at Palazzo Versace Gold Coast? Let’s hope he never finds himself at Transylvania’s Bran Castle. Brimming with signature Versace style – brilliant print, plenty of gold and OTT neoclassical design, externally, the glitzy skyline and large marina-fronting pool are all about the GC. You’ll want to grab a pool cabana and a cocktail, and drift off thinking about your ex. palazzoversace.com.au

A lagoon pool cabana at Palazzo Versace Golf Coast. Photo / Palazzo Versace Golf Coast

Melinda and Layton’s honeymoon: Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley

It’s a good thing perennially sceptical Melinda was honeymooning 2.5 hours away from Harrison at the Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley in NSW. Any closer and she might have gouged his eyes out with one of those XL talons. It’s a rather upmarket estate, perfectly suitable for two successful entrepreneurs, with views of the Blue Mountains, the only Villa Thalgo Day Spa in Australia, and an 18-hole championship golf course. Can’t see Melinda swinging a gold club any time soon – unless it’s directed at a wrong’un like Adam, Harrison, Dan, Claire... ihg.com/crowneplaza/hotels/gb/en/reservation

Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley is an upmarket estate with views of the Blue Mountains in NSW. Photo / Supplied

Melissa and Josh’s honeymoon: Club Wyndham Denarau, Fiji

Club Wyndham Denarau will be pleased to have Melissa and her ever-suffering (ex) husband, Josh on their books as past honeymooners. It didn’t end well. In fact, it didn’t start well either. Even with the Wyndham’s inviting lagoon pool and outdoor spa, a holiday romance - or a romance of any sort - was not to be kindled. Still, go and take a look at Wyndham’s uber-plush beds. Perfect for snuggling into with your fave pair of Toy Story PJs. clubwyndhamsp.com/resorts/nadi/club-wyndham-denarau-island

Club Wyndham Denarau is part of Denarau Island in Fiji. Photo / Getty Images

Retreat Week: Kalinya Luxury Estate in Bargo, NSW

The perfect stage for all manner of drama to unfold, Kalinya Luxury Estate provides a beautiful backdrop for theatrics. Located in Bargo, NSW, 1.5 hours south of Sydney, it’s a rather charming ensemble of rural aesthetics and well-polished accommodations spread across three historic homes: The Homestead, The Lodge and The Barn. With an onsite orchard, rose garden and heated pool, the only thing you won’t find is a dog house, of which there should be several when the MAFS wives tumble in. There’s also an oversized chess set to play with – in keeping with Harrison’s giant spoon, which he likes to have on him at all times for not-so-subtle stirring. kalinyaestate.com.au

Kalinya Luxury Estate in Bargo, NSW. Photo / Amanda Barnes

MAFS Australia is available to stream first on ThreeNow or on Three Sunday 7pm and Mon to Weds 7.30pm.