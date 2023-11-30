Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Mark your calendars: International travel events and openings for 2024

By Trisha Torres
13 mins to read
Swing carousel at Oktoberfest in Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Swing carousel at Oktoberfest in Germany. Photo / Getty Images

A comprehensive list of international events and travel openings to put on your 2024 radar.

JANUARY

Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, China

Where: Harbin

When: January 5-February 5, 2024

The world’s largest ice

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

APRIL

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

Latest from Travel