A comprehensive list of international events and travel openings to put on your 2024 radar.

JANUARY

Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, China

Where: Harbin

When: January 5-February 5, 2024

The world’s largest ice and snow festival is quite the spectacle and one you can’t quite fathom until you’re gazing skywards at a giant, translucent replica of the Athens Acropolis. A highlight of the calendar, marvel 100+ ice sculptures across the city of Harbin, a one-hour, 40-minute flight from Beijing. Now a major international event, its bonus activities include snowmobiling, ice skating, and dog sledging. Don’t miss a ride on the towering 120m Snowflake Ferris Wheel. icefestivalharbin.com

FEBRUARY

Rio Carnaval, Brazil

Where: Rio de Janeiro

When: February 9-17

Gracing the bucket lists of travellers across the globe, there’s simply no avoiding the world’s most famous jamboree: Rio Carnaval. Kickstarting Lent, these days the Catholic event is more memorable for its feathered headpieces. While jubilant street parades suffocate every inch of the city, you’ll also want to experience the Sambadrome, a stadium that seats 80,000 spectators, while the samba and surprises continue. It’s also where the city’s top samba schools showcase their best talent. The energy is as bold as the costumes and festivities run well into the small hours, which is the stock standard approach to any night out in Brazil. riocarnaval.org

Super Bowl LVIII, US

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

When: February 11, 2024

Ready to cap off the 2023 NFL season? The next Super Bowl is notable for being the first to be held in Nevada and the Las Vegas Valley area, but unless you’re US-born and bred, you may not appreciate the importance of this epic event. So, consider this: in 2023, a 30-second Super Bowl advert cost circa US$7 million ($11.7m). This is very much a big deal in every sense. Get set for the infamous half-time show, which always makes international headlines, with eight-time Grammy winner, Usher taking to the stage. Catch the live action on TVNZ 1 this February 11, 2024, or make a sports lover’s dream come true by joining the NFL Ticket Exchange waitlist. nfl.com

Berlin International Film Festival, Germany

Where: Berlin

When: February 15-25, 2024

Join Berlinale for a global cinematic journey and a celebration of unconventional German films from 1960 to 2000, curated from the Deutsche Kinemathek Archives. So much more than a few flicks and a scoop of popcorn, the entire city becomes a hub of art and glamour, offering diverse cinematic experiences and industry discussions that will make you fall back in love with the excitement of the big screen (we’re tutting at you, Netflix). Tickets range from $19-$31. berlinale.de

MARCH

Vendimia: Mendoza’s Grape Harvest Festival, Argentina

Where: Mendoza City

When: February 28 – March 3, 2024

Easily the biggest event on the Mendoza calendar every year since 1936, the Mendoza’s Grape Harvest Festival officially starts in February but it runs until March. It’s a time to celebrate the region’s world-famous wine-making industry via song, dance, a big parade and OTT performances - and most importantly, free wine for spectators. It has all the hallmarks of a festival that’s been running for decades, including a beauty contest to crown the Queen of Vendimia. Just don’t expect anything that feels old-hat; the penultimate performance delivers enough glitz and glam to rival Las Vegas. argentina.travel/en

APRIL

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, US

Where: Indio, California

When: April 12-14 and 19-21, 2024

This one needs little introduction. Get your outfits ready for the music festival of the year. Although the lineup is yet to be revealed, past years have seen amazing performances by artists such as Blackpink and Harry Styles. Coachella is always a sell-out, and never fails to impress with its Californian location, the biggest names in music across a diverse range of genres and of course, outfits that play out like a desert-based MET Gala. For now, you’d better head to the website and sign up for the waitlist. Then keep every finger and toe crossed to score tickets. coachella.com

La Biennale di Venezia, Italy

Where: Venice

When: April 23-November 24, 2024

As if you need any more reasons to visit Venice, why not experience the very pinnacle of Italy’s contemporary art and architecture at La Biennale di Venezia - one of the world’s largest contemporary visual art exhibitions? 2024 marks the 60th edition, titled “Foreigners Everywhere,” (consider yourself part of the display!) curated by Adriano Pedrosa. Quite easily the most prestigious art event on the calendar, it’s often described as “the Olympics of the art world” so if you have any artistic talent hiding within, this is the very place to coax it out. labiennale.org

MAY

Electric Daisy Carnival, US

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

When: May 17-19, 2024

If you miss out on Coachella tickets, never fear, EDC is here. The catch? You’ll have to enjoy a big beat drop. This one’s a grand celebration of electronic dance music that attracts more than 500,000 music lovers. The festival features top EDM DJs from around the world, alongside a variety of art installations, carnival rides, and circus-style performances. Tickets span from general admission to VIP passes. You can even opt to tie the knot with their wedding packages. Lineup details are to be announced. lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com

Cinco de Mayo, Mexico

Where: Puebla

When: May 5, 2024

First, a little history. Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Secondly, a little light-shedding on the event: it’s not celebrated throughout Mexico. It is, however, a fantastic time to visit the Mexican town of Puebla, where the festival originated, as well as the US, where the celebration has been wholeheartedly adopted. The former still enjoys putting on historical re-enactments, parades, fireworks and costumes. The latter might involve more beers and ruckus parties. visitmexico.com

JUNE

Glastonbury Festival, England

Where: Pilton, Somerset

When: June 26-30, 2024

Glastonbury or Glasto is a quintessential British experience. Over five days, it blends contemporary music, dance, comedy, theatre, circus, and art. Pop and rock icons share the stage with emerging talent. Beyond music, it emphasises sustainability and counterculture. Ticket proceeds support charities such as Oxfam, Greenpeace, and WaterAid. Lineup details are to be announced but one thing you should expect is mud, and lots of it. glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

Cricket World Cup, West Indies & US

Where: West Indies & US

When: June 4-30, 2024

Prepare for the ultimate showdown in the world of cricket. 20 teams will contest the tournament with England the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2022. It is scheduled to be hosted by the West Indies and the US and will be the first ICC World Cup tournament to feature matches played in the US. cricketworldcup.com

JULY

Tour de France, France

Where: Florence, Italy-Nice

When: June 29-July 21, 2024

For the first time in its history, the Tour de France will not finish in Paris, to make way for the 2024 Olympic Games. Still, avid cycling fans can line the banks of the world’s most famous bike ride by following the official route online. It’s a really fun experience to be part of and the tour passes many idyllic French villages worthy of a stay. Just make sure you’re not the one waving a banner that causes a pile-up. letour.fr/en

Comic-Con International: San Diego, US

Where: San Diego, California

When: July 25-28, 2024

Whether you’ve been reading comics since you were a wee nipper or you have tweenagers obsessed with Marvel, it’s a great excuse to visit San Diego for Comic-Con International. The ultimate pop culture experience, enjoy a fun-filled day of comics, movies, TV shows, video games, and more. Get ready for panels, exhibitions, celebrity appearances, cosplay, and exclusive merchandise - everything to inspire our future animators. Afterwards, soak up the Cali-lifestyle in San Diego, a city famed for sea, surf and the unforgettable San Diego Zoo: a whopping 40ha. comic-con.org

AUGUST

Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Scotland

Where: Edinburgh

When: August 2-26, 2024

As the world’s largest arts festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe offers a platform for creative expression, mostly of the smile-inducing kind. From thought-provoking political shows to avant-garde performances and comedy shows that could make or break an artist’s career, the Fringe Festival has launched many a comedian on to the international stage. Don’t worry if you’re opposed to laughing - there’s something to captivate every artistic sensibility amidst the bustling streets of Edinburgh. edfringe.com

Olympic Games, France

Where: Paris

When: July 26-August 11, 2024

Summer in Paris, perhaps? Paris 2024 marks the third time Paris hosted this international multi-sport event, following 1900 and 1924. The sports programme mirrors the 2020 Summer Olympics with exciting additions like surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding. Spread across 95 venues in Paris and the surrounding region, the main sites include the Stade de France, Stade Olympique Yves-du-Manoir, and Roland Garros tennis complex. paris2024.org

Fuji Rock Festival, Japan

Where: Naeba, Japan

When: Late July 2024: Dates TBC

Enjoy some music with a side of Fuji. Returning to the stunning Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, Japan, this is one of Japan’s largest and most sought-after music festivals, attracting over 100,000 fans each year. With a diverse lineup spanning rock, pop, hip-hop, and electronic music, previous headliners include Foo Fighters, Radiohead and The Strokes. The festival is held outdoors in a beautiful mountain setting, and attendees can camp on-site. en.fujirockfestival.com

Paralympic Games, France

Where: Paris

When: August 28-September 8, 2024

These games mark the first time Paris will host the Paralympics. It is also expected to be one of the largest and most inclusive sporting events in history. The Games will be a major celebration of the athleticism and resilience of people with disabilities, and they will provide a global platform to promote diversity and inclusion. paralympic.org

SEPTEMBER

Oktoberfest, Germany

Where: Munich

When: September 21-October 6

We know the event’s titled Oktoberfest but the world’s largest Volksfest kicks off in September. The weeks-long festivities date back hundreds of years and now attract more than six million revellers. It’s as much a carnival as it is a beer festival, with scores of beer tents, from high-energy to family-friendly - some with more than 10,000 seats, as well as Munich’s best breweries showcasing a German type of pale lager called Helles. Dunkel Bier (dark lager) is also available. Don’t forget to fully embrace Bavarian culture by dressing up in your best lederhosen and dirndls. oktoberfest.de/en

OCTOBER

Frankfurt Book Fair, Germany

Where: Frankfurt

When: October 16-20, 2024

One for the bookworms - get ready for the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest celebration of literature and publishing. Explore a vast literary landscape, connect with authors and publishers, and discover the latest literary treasures from around the globe. With dedicated zones for children’s books, academic texts, digital innovations, and more, it caters to every bibliophile’s dream. expobeds.com

NOVEMBER

Pushkar International Camel Fair, India

Where: Pushkar, Rajasthan

When: November 9-15, 2024

Here’s one if you’re looking for niche. The Pushkar International Camel Fair takes place annually in Rajasthan, in the Indian town of Pushkar. It spans two weeks and offers camel races, beauty contests, cultural performances, and a variety of stalls for local crafts, souvenirs, and food. The fair also hosts outdoor activities such as hot air ballooning, horse riding and quad biking. Highlights include the Harmony Half Marathon, tug-of-war comps, traditional Indian games and bizarrely (but somewhat intriguingly) the longest moustache competition. If India is on your hit list in 2024, this lesser-known spectacle would make a fun add-on. pushkarcamelfair.com

World Food Championships, US

Where: Dallas, Texas

When: November: Dates TBC

Culinary excellence takes centre stage here. Indulge in a global gastronomic journey, as talented chefs and food enthusiasts compete in a flavoursome showdown. Sample delicious food from all over the world, watch cooking demonstrations and participate in interactive activities. The WFC is also a great place to learn about new food trends and products. The WFC also features more than 100 categories of competition, including barbecue, dessert, and seafood, among others. worldfoodchampionships.com

DECEMBER

Light Festival Amsterdam, Netherlands

Where: Amsterdam

When: November - January: Dates TBC

Next year marks the 13th edition of this magical, mid-winter light show in the Netherlands’ capital city. Stroll along the canals of Amsterdam, hot chocolate in hand, and gaze at the array of bright lights, colour and imaginative light installations. For something extra special, book a Light Festival canal cruise. winterfestivalamsterdam.com

HOTELS, CRUISES & NEW EXPERIENCES

Raffles Sentosa Resort and Spa, Singapore

Raffles Sentosa Resort and Spa is a luxury retreat on Sentosa Island, overlooking Tanjong Beach. It offers 62 private villas with pools and terraces. The resort draws inspiration from the original Raffles Hotel’s beachfront concept. Facilities include a bar, restaurants, fitness centre, event spaces, and a grand ballroom. True to its legacy, expect timeless Raffles hospitality with Raffles Butlers and the Raffles Spa.

Where: Sentosa Island, Singapore

When: Opening in Early 2024

Six Senses Kyoto, Japan

Six Senses Kyoto, part of the brand’s worldwide expansion, opens in Kyoto’s Higashiyama district, marking its debut in Japan. With 81 guest rooms surrounding a central courtyard, it offers an oasis in downtown Kyoto, strategically located for exploring Kyoto’s culture. Amenities include a spa, fitness centre, and dining options.

Where: Kyoto

When: Opening in 2024

Orient Express La Dolce Vita, Italy

Orient Express La Dolce Vita aims to capture 1960s Italian culture’s elegance. Six trains offer one to three-night itineraries, departing Rome’s Termini station and exploring up to 14 Italian regions. It debuts in late 2024, with eight routes, including Tuscany’s vineyards and Sicilian coast. The project also introduces the first Orient Express Hotel, Minerva, in Rome, celebrating Italy’s glamorous 1960s La Dolce Vita.

MSC Euribia - November

Debuting in the Middle East in 2024, MSC Euribia, MSC Cruises’ newest LNG-powered ship, offers cruises departing from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Doha. The winter schedule runs from November 2024 to April 2025, covering destinations in UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain. Replacing MSC Virtuosa from 2023-24, Euribia also features repositioning cruises connecting Europe.

Where: Departures from three different ports in the Arabian Gulf.

When: 2024-25 season

Sun Princess

Princess Cruises’ 4000-passenger Sun Princess, a Sphere-class ship, debuts in February 2024 with new features for families. Highlights include the first sea rollglider, Sea Breeze, a ropes course, and Coastal Climb. The ship introduces Signature and Reserve Collection suites, each offering exclusive amenities such as private restaurants, lounges, and sundecks.

When: February 2024

Queen Anne

After a 12-year wait, Cunard will unveil the 3000-passenger Queen Anne in May 2024. The ship showcases culinary innovations. Partnering with two-Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux, they’ve revamped the Queens Grill and Golden Lion pub menus. Tramonto offers Mediterranean outdoor dining. Speciality restaurants include Aji Wa (Japanese), Aranya (Indian), and Sir Samuels (steakhouse).

When: May 2024



