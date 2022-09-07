More than 200 passengers were escorted off a plane at Melbourne Airport over a reported security screening issue. Photo / Supplied

More than 200 passengers were escorted off a plane at Melbourne Airport over a reported security screening issue.

Passengers waiting on the airport tarmac on Qantas flight 487 were told that a single passenger had not been screened properly.

The issue was discovered when the plane was in mid-air on the Sydney to Melbourne flight, Nine News reported.

The passengers were escorted by Australian Federal Police and airport security to the security screening area.

NCA Newswire has contacted Sydney Airport, Melbourne Airport and Qantas for comment.