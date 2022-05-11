Silky Oats Lodge in the Daintree Rainforest. Photo / Supplied

THAI ANOTHER DAY

Book a five-night stay at Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort and you can stay another five nights for free. On the outlying rim of the Karon area of Phuket, in Thailand, the small and intimate resort boasts three swimming pools and the rooms have their own balcony or terrace with beach or garden views. The Beach Restaurant at the resort overlooks Karon Beach. Five nights at the resort and return Singapore Airlines fares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch are priced from $1749pp, twin-share, for a superior room - Daily breakfasts, a room upgrade and Wi-Fi are included. Add another five nights to your stay, free of charge. Travel between August 1 and October 31.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz/best

SILKY JUNGLE STAY

Offering spectacular views of the Mossman River, the five-star Silky Oaks Lodge Treehouses are in Far North Queensland's vast and lush Daintree Rainforest, every room surrounded by trees, with the romance of being beneath the forest canopy. Escape to this paradise for a three-night stay in a luxurious Riverhouse. Priced from $4469pp, this package includes a guided rainforest walk, morning yoga class, daily tropical breakfasts and evening drinks and canapes. There's a complimentary return shuttle to Port Douglas each day. Travel between October 18 and December 15. Airfares to Cairns and transfers there are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travelassociates.co.nz

RAROTONGA CROWN

A five-night Cook Island getaway to the four-star Crown Beach Resort and Spa is priced from $1849pp, twin-share, for a one-bedroom Garden Villa with daily breakfasts included. Fly with Air New Zealand from Auckland between August 7 and September 6 or between September 11 and 25. This holiday package starts at $2009pp, twin-share, for travellers departing from Wellington or Christchurch. The resort is adults only and each room comes with a NZ$150 Resort Credit. Book by May 16.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/15913463 for Auckland departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15913532 for Wellington departures and flightcentre.co.nz/product/15913601 for travel from Christchurch.

MOUNTAIN PASS

Choose from a range of "holidays at home" skiing packages, ranging from three-night stays to five-night stays in Queenstown, complete with a ski Superpass for each of you, two-day equipment rental, transfers to and from the mountain and lessons for 2.5 hours or five hours. There are options for just two people or families. One example is a three-night deal with a two-day ski pass, which starts at $449pp, twin-share.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out all the options at houseoftravel.co.nz/holidays-at-home/ski-holidays

MOUTHWATERING WA

Fly from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Perth for a six-day Tastes of Perth and Beyond holiday, priced from $2815pp, twin-share. You'll stay two nights at Pan Pacific Perth in a Deluxe Room and two nights in four-star accommodation in Margaret River. Included in this package are tours, some breakfasts and lunches. Travel between July 26 and October 1 or between October 17 and December 15.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/6-day-tastes-of-perth-beyond-cmpwa260