Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall was shocked by a fellow passenger's weird act. Video / Jade Thirlwall

Passengers have to put up with a lot of things on flights, but if there is one thing that no one should have to deal with, it's bare feet in your face.

Whether it's near you or in your peripheral vision it's an act that happens unfortunately all too often.

The latest traveller to be confronted by another flyer's feet was Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall – and she was so shocked by what she had witnessed on a flight, she recorded a TikTok and shared it with her 1.9 million TikTok followers to also feel her pain.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall shared a TikTok of another passenger's "foul" plane act. Photo / TikTok, jadethirlwall via news.com.au

"Breathtaking views at 38,000 feet," the British singer captioned the video.

Jade filmed herself looking stunned before flipping the phone to show a woman a few rows in front with her leg stretched so high, her foot was touching the overhead locker.

In the two days since she posted it, it has already clocked almost five million views and over 13,000 comments with many grossed out by the act.

"I'd be screaming if I'd seen this," one person wrote.

"I want to cry," said another, while a third yelled: "WHY DID SHE START POINTING THEM?"

One user described it as "absolutely foul".

"People are so wrong on a plane – morals, manners and politeness go out the window."

TikTok users were shocked the man sitting next to her didn't seem bothered. Photo / TikTok, jadethirlwall via news.com.au

Others were more concerned for Jade.

"I hope you are OK after experiencing this Jade," one person joked, to which the star responded: "A little rattled but I'm OK hun."

"Imagine you did this in a plane and ended up on Jade Thirlwall's TikTok," another said.

A cabin crew member also chimed in saying it is her "greatest fear".

"Madam, please may you remove your toes from the ceiling?" she joked.

Others complimented the woman on her manicured toes while some wished they were "that flexible".

"I'd be p**sing myself trying not to laugh," one user added.

Some couldn't believe the man sitting next to her was completely unfazed.

"The fact the person next to them is talking to them like this is a normal occurrence," they wrote.

However, as much as the passenger's foot act was the centre of attention, fans also couldn't help but applaud the singer for sitting in economy, particularly given her popular and successful British band Little Mix has a net worth of £48 million ($93 million), according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2020.