Working on a cricket film in India was one of the actor's most memorable travel experiences. Photo / supplied

Actor Ryan O'Kane stars in Auckland Theatre Company's North by Northwest. Here, he talks about favourite trips and top travel fashion.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

With my family to the Gold Coast theme parks when I was 10 or so. I bought a hat that read "Damn Seagulls" with fake bird poo all over it. The height of 90s fashion.

Proudly sporting the seagulls cap on a Gold Coast adventure, circa early 90s. Photo / supplied

Who has most inspired your travels?

My wife Jazmyne. She made me go to Thailand. Turns out, I enjoyed Thailand. Who knew?! She knew.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Retracing the steps of the 101 airborne division with mate Gareth Williams through Europe. We are both World War II buffs and fans of the HBO series Band of Brothers. Starting in London, boating across to Normandy. Through France, Belgium, Germany, and into Italy. We visited all the major battle sites. It was a phenomenal trip.

Ryan (left) and friend Gareth Williams in Paris, as part of trip visiting World War II sites. Photo / Supplied

And the worst?

I once booked accommodation in LA off the internet. Turned out to be a guy's garage that he had converted into "four bedrooms". The walls went three-quarters of the way to the ceiling, and one of my bedroom walls was in fact the garage door. $200 a week … what a noob.

Ryan and wife Jazmyne van Gosliga on holiday in Thailand. Photo / supplied

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

India. Because no one can prepare you for that. We spent eight weeks shooting an Aussie cricket film in Varanasi, Kolkata and Mumbai. The people were amazing, the food was off the scale and culture was something I had never experienced. I was the pick of the actors in terms of cricketing ability, and I was cleaned up by every second local kid who could roll the arm. Including a one-armed kid. Who ended with a hat trick. It's definitely a place I want to go back to.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I know it's unpopular at the moment, but Russia. I want to see Russia. I want to see some of old Russia and go rural as well. It just feels so unimaginably big and old and foreign.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

My favourite thing about travel is the anonymity. Drop out of your own life for a while and resurface later. Maybe with a new hat?

North by Northwest is on at Auckland's ASB Waterfront Theatre, from October 25 – November 19. atc.co.nz