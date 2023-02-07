Nearly 1000 Sydneysiders created a giant human Progress Flag on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in honour of Sydney Mardi Gras and World Pride. Photo / Daniel Boud

Auckland Pride is under way with various events to look forward to. But what else is on the calendar for 2023? Julia D’Orazio looks at international Pride festivals worth travelling for.

A sea of spandex, canal floats and even breast-shaped cakes are just some things you can expect from the rainbow-filled Pride festivals that take place across the globe.

With worldwide Pride celebrations back in full swing after a party-pooper two-year hiatus, expect the LGBTQI+ community to be more fabulous and bigger than ever. After all, there has been plenty of time stockpiling glitter, slaying dance routines, and tassel shakes in preparation for the next main event.

But of course, there’s more to attending Pride than unleashing inner ambitions. Most Pride festivals adopt a yearly theme with diversity, inclusivity, and rights issues at the forefront. Amplifying the queer community’s voice has never been so paramount, whether at a thought-provoking or free-spirited gathering.

Discover plenty of reasons to keep the kinky boots on with our list of top Pride events worldwide.

Sydney

Across the ditch is Australia’s biggest Pride festival, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

This year, there are many reasons to celebrate: the longest-running LGBTQI+ party in the Southern Hemisphere turns 45, and its world-renowned parade returns home to Oxford St after a two-year stint at Sydney Cricket Ground. The cherry on top? It’s double the fun running in conjunction with Sydney WorldPride from February 17 to March 5.

Joining celebrations are some of the world’s biggest names in music, including Australia’s reigning pop princess Kylie Minogue, Charlie XCX, Kelly Rowland, and Kim Petras. Besides star power, there are plenty of events to turn up the pleasure factor; pool parties, sissy balls, and the legendary Mardi Gras after-party.

Sydney Harbour Bridge will close to traffic, allowing more than 10,000 LGBTQI+ community members and allies to march, forming a human rainbow over the harbour. Now that’s a full-body workout…

Details: mardigras.org.au and sydneyworldpride.com.au





Tel Aviv

Since its first Pride parade in 1993, Tel Aviv has earned the reputation as a gay capital of the world, hosting the largest Pride event in Asia and the Middle East.

Pride Week takes place in the second week of June and features a stellar line-up of events along the coast and pulsating nightlife institutions. Its biggest event, Pride Parade, this year takes place on June 9. From Meir Park, the colourful spectacle snakes through the city and reaches its apex, partying on the water’s edge at Charles Clore Park.

Lucky partygoers can cool off conveniently at cosmopolitan beaches or continue dancing the night (or day) away, making the most of the city’s club scene. Both options make Tel Aviv one of the Mediterranean’s most pulsating destinations. Dance, dip, and repeat; who needs sleep?

Details: telavivpride.com

Tens of thousands of Israelis and tourists pack the streets of Tel Aviv for the annual LGBT Pride march. Photo / Getty Images

Denver

Denver PrideFest is fast emerging as one of the US’ top Pride events. Each June, the Mile High City hosts a free weekend festival (June 24-25) with other pride-related events happening throughout the month.

The annual Pride Parade brings a sea of colour to Downtown Denver, with LGBTQI+ causes voiced at the Pride Rally occurring on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol.

Adding to how things are done differently in the mountains is the Denver Pride 5k fun run. Coloradans are big on keeping active and the event blends fitness with flamboyancy. Participants can sashay away whichever way – catwalk, run, dance, walk – to cross the line. If wanting another excuse to don lycra, there’s also Telluride Gay Ski Week (February 25-March 4).

Pride also hits a home run with Pride Night with The Rockies. Local baseball heroes, Colorado Rockies, are pitching in for a good cause with proceeds from the Pride-themed match supporting advocacy organisations. Regardless of which way the game swings, love wins!

Details: denverpride.org





Madrid

The Spaniards know how to keep the party going. Since Spain’s capital hosted World Pride in 2017, the city’s annual Mado (Madrid Pride) has become a must-attend event.

The charming old city goes into carnival mode from June 23 to July 2, with the Pride Parade taking centre stage. Flashy floats depart from Atocha Station, advancing along the main street, Paseo del Prado, before ending at the celebrated square, Plaza de Colon. The Madrid Summit (July 8) adopts a serious tone with rights and LGBTQI+ community matters facing Eastern Europe and the war in Ukraine on the agenda.

For more light-hearted (or rather heart-racing) fun, there’s the annual High Heels Race. It’s a different kind of drag race with a “marathon” run in heels up to 15cm along trendy Calle Pelayo. Another popular workout that draws attention is Mr Gay Spain. The popular beauty contest features candidates from around the country flexing their muscles and striking poses vying to be labelled the most appealing of them all.

Local businesses also like to show off their support with some bakeries producing breast- and penis-shaped cakes to celebrate every body.

Details: madridorgullo.com

Madrid's Cibeles fountains are lit up for the city's annual Pride festival. Photo/ Getty Images

Amsterdam

The Dutch are known to be partial to throwing a wild party. Its main partygoing city, Amsterdam, hosts more than 300 festivals annually, with Pride being the most colourful.

It has been one of the Netherlands’ defining events for almost three decades. The event will broaden its agenda this year, running as part of Queer and Pride Amsterdam over 13 days. The new Queer Amsterdam programme runs from July 23–28 and celebrates queer and trans identities and marginalised groups. The glitter-filled, gender-bending party continues from August 1–6, with Pride Amsterdam featuring 300 activities and events, including LoveSwim and Pride Walk.

Any colour code goes along its canals with its unique main event, Canal Parade, taking over the city’s picturesque waterways. Numerous floats will travel east to west (Oosterdok to Westerdok) via the city’s central thoroughfares on August 5. The confetti-fuelled bash isn’t just limited to what’s happening on water; it’s a rainbow on land with its narrow cobblestone streets aligned with people dressed in all sorts or scantily clad, drinks in tow and ready to applaud whatever floats.

During the parade, revellers can take their partying ways on board a houseboat and soak up what makes Amsterdam so great: its scenic canals and non-stop merriment, all while putting diversity and inclusivity at the forefront. Wunderbar!

Details: pride.amsterdam

The Canal Parade is one of the key events in Amsterdam's Pride Festival and this year will take place on August 5. Photo / Julia D'Orazio

Manchester

Think London has all the fun? Think again. Up in the north of England, Manchester is home to the UK’s “Best Large Festival”, Manchester Pride. During the last weekend of August, Manchester goes into non-stop party mode, with most events and revelry crammed into its aptly named Gay Village.

The vibrant neighbourhood is sectioned off to host the ticketed Gay Village Party – a massive street party spread across the lively district. Along its main strip, Canal Street, you can go from one dance-off to the next with spinning DJs, drag queen singalongs, daytime raves in undercover car parks, and free concerts from chart-topping acts.

Rainbow fever goes beyond its cobbled streets, with the Manchester Pride Parade bringing traffic to a standstill. But not all events sparkle and shimmer. The sombre Candlelit Vigil gives the community a chance to reflect on the lives lost to HIV and the stigma that still endures.

Details: manchesterpride.com



