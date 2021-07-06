Lebanese army offer helicopter joy rides, moonlighting as tour guides

Lebanese Army R44 helicopters are taking tourist joyrides at the Rayak Airbase in the Bekaa Valley. Photo / Getty Images, Elizabeth Fitt

The cash-strapped Lebanese army have begun moonlighting as tour guides to ease the country's economic crisis. Pilots are offering tourists helicopter joyrides as a source of foreign currency.

With the blessing of the Lebanese government the army has been making ends meet by showing "Lebanon from above". This involves using military hardware for civilian scenic flights from two airbases.

From the Rayak Airbase, a 15 minute helicopter tour in army issue R44 Raven Robinson Helicopter will set you back roughly US$150 ($214) for up to you and two friends .

Children pose with weapons on aircraft at the Riyak Airbase, Lebanon. Photo / Elizabeth Fitt, Getty Images

It may not sound like a huge amount of money, but the foreign currency is a welcome addition to the army's coffers.

An army spokesperson said the aim of the operation was "to encourage Lebanese tourism in a new way, in addition to supporting the air force," reported AFP.

Since last year Lebanon has recorded the highest inflation rate globally at 85.45%. This recently led Beirut to be named the third most expensive city in the world in the 2021 Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Lebanon D'en Haute: The army has begun advertising helicopter rides to tourists. Photo / Supplied

World Bank describes the country's economic downturn as the world's worst since the 1850s, and has left the army looking for creative ways to cover its costs.

Following the Ports of Beirut disaster in August last year, Lebanon has been without a functioning government and has failed to elect a cabinet.

The first flights took off on 1 July, with bookings at Rayak and Amchit airbases.

Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Loubani told the Telegraph that there were plans to take tourists on more ambitious flights if the programme was a success.

He said the appeal of the attraction was "to see Lebanon from above, the way only the military see it."