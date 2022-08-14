An Australian tourist was captured on CCTV scooting through Pompeii. Photo / Supplied

An Australian tourist has made international headlines and was labelled a "barbarian" after he was arrested for riding through an Unesco world heritage site in Italy.

The male tourist, aged 33, was charged with "unauthorised access" by police after he drove a moped for almost 2km through the ancient ruins of Pompeii in the country's south.

Italian police allege the Aussie man rode through the world-famous archaeological park via a service gate following the entry of cars from construction companies.

Security and guards apprehended the man before any damage was done to the 2000-year-old site following a series of CCTV footage.

"The route taken is a dirt road outside the ancient city walls, used by site vehicles for excavation works," the park said in a statement.

"It is safe, restored, and not accessible to the public. So there was no danger for either visitors or for the archaeological heritage at any point."

The world Unesco site is located in Napoli. Photo / Getty Images

The man claimed he was unaware he drove through the ancient site – which was destroyed in 79AD following a volcanic eruption.

The Unesco world heritage site does not allow tourist vehicles to drive through.

No parts of the ancient city were accessed or damaged by the tourist, however Italian media has slammed the man, labelling him as a "barbarian".