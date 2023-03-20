Kiwi passenger awarded $13k after Emirates business class seat complaint

Surgeon Mark Morgan said he hoped his case would encourage other disgruntled passengers to come forward with their complaints. Photo / Supplied

A New Zealand man has been awarded $13,555 in compensation after he claimed a business class Emirates ticket from Auckland to London did not match the reality.

Surgeon Mark Morgan spent a whopping $13,000 on two business-class tickets last August.

While the advertisement looked enticing with slick leather, spacious reclining chairs, Morgan argued the reality was the opposite, according to the Australian Financial Review.

He took his complaint to the Disputes Tribunal and submitted photos and links to what he was told his seats would look like.

Emirates argued its fine print clearly said it “cannot guarantee any particular aircraft will be used” and it does not make any guarantees about in-flight entertainment, advertised meals or in-flight services”.

“These articles enable Emirates’ business to function effectively, in that they afford it a degree of flexibility when navigating the complexities of cross-border air travel,” Emirates’ New Zealand general manager submitted.

Morgan has been awarded $13k after claiming his business class experience did not live up to the airline’s advertisement.

Disputes Tribunal referee Laura Mueller said the tribunal agreed with Morgan and ordered Emirates to compensate him.

“Mr Morgan argues that Emirates marketing materials were intended to lure NZ customers away from other airline services to purchase a service from Emirates that essentially did not exist,” she said.

Morgan said he hoped his case would encourage other disgruntled passengers to come forward with their complaints.

“It’s less than a drop in the ocean for them,” he said.

“Having said that, there could be thousands of passengers in New Zealand who were affected, who’d be able to make the same claim.”

The surgeon said he was not holding out hope the airline would change its advertising in light of his small victory.

“They should be upfront about what you are likely to get,” he said.