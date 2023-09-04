Diplo and Chris Rock escaped by hiking and then catching a ride in the back of a fan's truck. Video / @diplo

A New Zealander caught in the Burning Man festival in Nevada has described the atmosphere as a literal “s*** show.”

Snowboarder and entrepreneur Robett Hollis is one of 70,0000 attendees who have been waiting to get out since the arts festival ended this weekend.

Those taking part in the festival in the Black Rock desert were first advised to “shelter in place” on Friday, after storms hit the tented campsite. They were advised to conserve food and water as access to the site was made almost impossible.

After days of rain, Hollis says roads are still closed, there is no sanitation and trapped festival goers are beginning to resemble “Lord of the Flies”. Those without their own food or shelter have begun helping themselves.

San Francisco-based Kiwi Robett Hollis is one of 70,000 trapped at Burning Man festival.

The 8km access road over open desert has turned to mud with no safe way in or out.

“[A] bunch of people don’t have enough water and food,” said Hollis and there was “more rain on [the] way.”

Now based out of San Francisco, it is proving a challenge for the Kiwi businessman and broadcaster to get home.

A repeat visitor to the annual festival, Hollis said he was used to a degree of chaos at the week-long festival. This was something else.

His tent had been “smoked” in the downpour and there was more rain on the way.

“It’s pretty heavy. People are freaking out.”

'Sanitation and water and food and shelter' remain issues for Burning Man attendees, says Hollis.

Currently, the plan being communicated to trapped festival goers is to shelter in place and wait for the desert floor to dry enough to allow for safe passage.

Local traffic and law enforcement for Washoe County continue to urge patience.

“Washoe County is ready to respond to the needs of Burning Man attendees as they safely exit the playa to return home,” said County Sheriff Darin Balaam.

“I know patience is difficult at this moment, however, it will be the most helpful in ensuring a safe exit for festival participants.”

Hollis says that all he can do is to “wait till storms finished, then dry up” but at the moment the key issues facing attendees are “sanitation and water and food and shelter.”

Porta-loos are overflowing and mixing with mud and flooded campsites. In ankle-deep pools of mud, Hollis says the experience has been a “s**t show”.

However, when asked if he’d be back next year at Burning Man 2024, the Kiwi was unequivocal:

“One billion per cent!”

Although he still couldn’t leave, Hollis was already looking forward to his next trip to Nevada.

“I’ll probably come back every year until the day I die. This place is crazy - in the best way possible,” he said.

“No ego. No titles. No bullshit. Just a bunch of creative humans sharing knowledge and good times. Whatever you’re into - you’ll find it here.”

The 8km access road has been closed into Black Rock, trapping Burning Man attendees. Photo / Washoe Sheriff; Twitter

Held over the week before the Labor Day long weekend in the US, the dates for Burning Man 2023 are 28 August to 4 September.

Normally concluded with the burning of a large wooden effigy, organisers say they have postponed ‘the Burn’ until Monday 5 September, if weather permits.

Burning man publishes ‘survival guide’ for 70,000 stuck in the Nevada Mud

There are thought to be around 70,000 attendees still stuck on ‘La Playa’ - the area of desert on which Burning Man takes place.

The Sunday decamp, referred to by the annual event as “Exodus”, was cancelled by wet weather. However, that didn’t stop some determined attendees from trying to walk out.

Musician DJ Diplo who was in attendance shared news he had managed to walk the 8km route to safety.

The DJ, whose real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, walked out of the desert with comedian Chris Rock, Tweeting about his escapade on Sunday.

“I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out,” he said.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a reported death in the campsite, but has not shared any further details, according to local news channel KNSD-TV.

The festival has been updating an information webpage for attendees. titled “2023 Wet Playa Survival Guide”

As of 9am Sunday, the official advice has maintained “do NOT drive at this time. Road conditions differ based on the neighborhood. We will update you on the driving ban after this weather front has left the area.”



