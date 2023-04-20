Disruption: King Charles inspects Heathrow Airport security screening, on a 2018 official visit. Photo / Getty Images

Those travelling to attend the Coronation of Charles III have been told to expect “inevitable disruption”, with major industrial action planned by airport and transport workers.

Security screening staff at Heathrow airport, London’s largest transport hub, have announced strike action over the King’s Coronation weekend.

The Unite Union’s planned action, called “May mayhem”, is being held over pay disputes, with the first planned walkouts happening from May 4 to 10.

This comes during an expected travel peak during the Coronation of King Chrarles III on May 6.

“Strikes next month will cause further disruption to airport passengers but this dispute is a direct result of Heathrow’s stubborn refusal to make an offer that meets our members’ expectations,” said Unite regional co-ordinating officer, Wayne King.

The airport says it recently offered workers a 10 per cent pay increase since January and £1150 ($2320) one-off payment.

“A small one-off lump sum payment will not alleviate the financial pressures our members are facing on a daily basis,” said King.

Airports aren’t the only places telling travellers to brace for disruption over the Coronation weekend.

With pomp and ceremony galore, King Charles’ coronation will take place May 6. Photo / Getty Images

Free parking as wardens refuse to issue traffic tickets

Traffic wardens in the Royal Borough of Westminster said they will be walking out on the day of the coronation over working conditions.

Unite said that planned strikes from ticketing wardens could mean free parking for Londoners, but also chaos for roading and traffic management during the royal event.

“If the strike goes ahead it will mean free parking while workers fight for fair pay. The truth is that the council workers face real hardship when inflation is around eight times higher than their pay offer,” said Unite acting national officer Clare Keogh.

“For workers on the living wage, it’s hardly enough to live on.”

Rail services say they will be adding extra capacity into London to cope with the coronation crowds, but travellers are told to expect “very busy” services.

Links between London and Windsor will not be on the same scale as the 250 extra services put on for the Queen’s funeral last year.

Transport for London said that it will be adding carriages and extra services including night services on underground lines.

Travellers are told to expect “short-term safety measures such as queuing, closures, trains non-stopping” in order to deal with crowds.