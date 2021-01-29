Kayak past Rotorua's primordial Steaming Cliffs in travel deals

Go on a paddle adventure around Rotorua's primordial Steaming Cliffs. Photo / File

Abel Tasman: Paddle your own canoe

A day's kayak rental in the beautiful waters off the Abel Tasman National Park near Nelson has been discounted to $55pp (usually $75) or join a Paradise Islands full day guided tour and pay $125 each, instead of the standard $145.

Contact: R and R Kayaks on 0508 223 224, (03) 5278 197 or (021) 981 493 or online at rrkayaks.co.nz. Mention "Herald promo" to secure the discount.

Ahoy, sailing! Scenic Auckland flights

Fancy a sea-bird's eye-view of the Prada Challenger Series? A fleet of luxury helicopters are on standby to give spectators unimpeded views of the event. The Heletranz Heliport is in Albany, where passengers will sip Champagne before a scenic flight of up to 30 minutes over Auckland City and the race course. A minimum of four passengers are required for these flights to go ahead. Some customers are already on "standby" until others make their booking. A co-ordinated scenic flight costs $595 each, while an exclusive scenic flight for up to five people costs $2250.

Contact: Heletranz Helicopters, (09) 415 3550 or email info@heletranz.co.nz or heletranz.co.nz

Full steam ahead in Rotorua

Waimangu Volcanic Valley and Paddle Board Rotorua have joined forces to offer visitors to the region a new adventure—the Steaming Cliffs Kayak Tour. Launching on Auckland Anniversary Weekend the tour price will be $99 for an adult ticket, instead of the standard $120. Children's tickets are $65. Visitors will venture into the valley's colourful, Jurassic-like environment, with Mount Tarawera as its backdrop, and see steaming cliffs, fumaroles, and numerous geysers dotted around Lake Rotomahana in the world's youngest geothermal system.

Book online, using the code PBRlaunch for the discount, at paddleboardrotorua. com/steaming-cliffskayaking



Small is beautiful on the Island Escape

Island Escape is a new luxury small cruise ship, arriving in New Zealand in November. The 53.5-metre vessel accommodates up to 32 guests with a crew of 14. Complete with a fully certified helideck, two luxury tenders and two zodiacs, the little ship has 17 suites, seven with floor-to-ceiling panoramic balcony doors. An eight-night or a nine-night cruise in Fiordland National Park early in 2022 is discounted to $8955pp and $9855pp, and includes a night in Queenstown before and after the cruise, all onboard meals with daily selected wines, an open bar, activities and excursions, unlimited Wi-fi and the use of kayaks, paddle boards, snorkelling and fishing gear. Packages must be booked by July 8 this year. Departures scheduled from January to April next year.

Contact: Donna Hill at Quay Travel, (09) 477 0212, e-mail donna@quaytravel.co.nz or online at quaytravel.co.nz/specials/new-luxury -small-cruise-ship-in-new-zealand/

Order a holiday on the Picton Mail Boat Cruise

Join the scenic Picton Mail Boat Cruise. Departing every afternoon except Sundays, this trip is discounted by 10 per cent until March 31. Book online, using the discount code friendly10.

Contact: Beachcomber Cruises, phone 0800 624 526 or (03) 573 6175, email office@mailboat.co.nz or book online at beachcombercruises.co.nz/scenic-cruises/mailboatcruises/Mail-Boat-Cruise/

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com